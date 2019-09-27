Interview with Matthew Morgan – President of the Liberal Democrats Society

by Lowri Pitcher

Last week, Gair Rhydd politics spoke to the Presidents of Cardiff Uni’s political party societies. Matthew Morgan, President of the Liberal Democrats Society, shared his views on the current state of politics, Brexit, what his party does for students and much more…

Name: Matthew Morgan

Role: President

What do you think of the state of politics at the moment?

I think it’s shocking that the Tory party that is intent on trampling on the British constitution. It is also disappointing to see how weak Labour has been at holding the government to account. However, I am more hopeful about the future of politics because the last three years has enthused a lot of young people to stand up for their values.

Do you think that there should be a second referendum on Brexit? How do you justify this opinion?

Yes. A second referendum is the obvious choice and obviously, as a Lib Dem, I would support remain. Within the leave group we’ve seen a constant mutation of ideas from the fantasy “easiest deal in history” they sold at the referendum to the ‘lets buy more bodybags’ exit they are pushing for today. We haven’t changed our stance. Remain, remains the simplest route out of this quagmire.

What are some of your party’s important domestic agendas/policies/ideas?

One important area for the Liberal Democrats is health and wellbeing. We are calling for parity between mental and physical health provision and we would like economic policies to be assessed for their impact on wellbeing, not just on narrow GDP. An equally important area is protecting the environment. Our policies seem to work. In government we tripled the UK’s renewable energy production, since then it has only increased 0.4 times. Finally, a less important but interesting idea is our plan to legalise and regulate cannabis. This should allow cannabis harms to be treated as a public health issue and reduce the flow of money to organised crime.

What does your party do for students?

Our university society is involved in the Young Liberals campaigns for more affordable housing and mental health provision. On a national level, the Liberal Democrats are now the only party offering students a centrist, moderate choice.

Do you think there will be a general election soon? When? What do you think may happen?

It seems very likely. I am nervous to give predictions, but I think the polling shows the Liberal Democrats picking up a lot of Tory marginal seats, with big advances in London. Cardiff Central is definitely in play, and my personal experiences of campaigning in the area suggests a lot of support.

What does your party need to do to win student or public support in a possible election?

Beyond our very clear Brexit position I think we need to promote our vision of a modern, open, liberal society. It often feels like Labour and the Conservatives are looking backwards on the past and we need to make clear that neither of these views will be viable in the 2020s.