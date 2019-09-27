Interview with Wiliam Rees, President of the Plaid Ifanc Society

by Lowri Pitcher

Last week, Gair Rhydd politics spoke to the Presidents of Cardiff Uni’s political party societies. Wiliam Rees, President of the Plaid Ifanc Society, shared his views on the current state of politics, Brexit, what his party does for students and much more…

Name: Wiliam Rees

Role: President

Favourite pub meal: Steak and Chips.

What do you think of the state of politics at the moment?

I’m disappointed but not surprised. As a party, we’ve always argued Westminster doesn’t work for Wales, now it’s clear Westminster doesn’t work at all!

Do you think that there should be a second referendum on Brexit? How do you justify this opinion?

Yes. Clearly last time both sides failed to make the consequences of a Leave vote clear. We’ve seen what it’s led to over the past three years, therefore it makes sense to go back to the people and double-check to see if this is what they really want.

What are some of your party’s important domestic agendas/policies/ideas?

If elected into the Welsh Government in 2021, our core domestic agenda will concentrate on poverty eradication. Thanks to Welsh Labour and the Tories, Wales’s poverty rate is the highest in all four nations of the UK. Wales can do so much better than this.

What does your party do for students?

We are a proud internationalist, outward-looking party that wants to give students and everyone else in Wales all the opportunities they need to succeed in life. Whether that be support to set up a business after graduation, funding to help you carry on your academic research here in Wales, or the chance to live, work and learn in 27 other EU nations, that’s what Plaid Cymru can offer you.

Do you think there will be a general election soon? When? What do you think may happen?

It’s impossible to predict what will happen at the moment, for what it’s worth I’m thinking maybe one in November or December. Although a Spring election would be much nicer to campaign in!

What does your party need to do to win student or public support in a possible election?

We’ll show that in Wales, Plaid Cymru offers a true progressive alternative to the mess that the Westminster-based parties have left us in. Let’s not forget the Lib Dems wanted the referendum in the first place! We will be a voice for all in Wales, whether you’ve lived here all your life, or just moved here recently to study!