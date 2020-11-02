Is the second lockdown being taken seriously?

As Wales goes into a second national lockdown, with England and other nations to follow shortly, we need to assess why exactly these lockdowns are necessary.

By Tirion Davies | Editor-in-Chief

As Wales goes into its second week of a ‘fire-break’ national lockdown, and as it’s announced England will follow into its own lockdown shortly, it somewhat feels as though we’ve lost the grip we once had on overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

The easing of lockdown over the summer meant the easing of worry for many, as it appeared the UK would soon return to normality – or, as normal as we can hope for in these circumstances. But quickly, the positive case rate grew once again, and local lockdowns at the beginning of September indicated that though we were over one bump, a far more severe version would be on the horizon.

For many returning to university, September 2020 wasn’t anticipated. There was almost a sense of naivety in March; we thought our university experience would be restored by the time we returned. Clearly, it’s not worked out the way many of us anticipated.

Although this second lockdown doesn’t quite feel as severe as the first, it’s still hard to believe that an event like this could happen. I suppose that’s the joke, isn’t it? We all said we wanted to emulate the 20s, we just didn’t realise it meant the 1720s plague-era and the 1920s Spanish Flu.

There have been 1.2 million deaths globally from COVID-19 since the first outbreak in Wuhan, in December 2019. 1.2 million deaths across the globe, and yet it feels somehow as though fewer and fewer people are worried about contracting the virus.

Everyone’s heard the stories of 40-odd people found gathered in a house party and the group of friends in the South Wales Valleys who spread the virus from pub to pub as they were heading to the derby.

Kim Kardashian West took to social media this week to note that she and her family had gone on holiday to a private island. Though there aren’t as many travel restrictions in the US and measures aren’t as strict (cases in the United States have recently surpassed 9.2million positive cases), it seems odd to be celebrating wealth and freedom when the world is struggling.

We’re a world away from how we were in March, with the constant fear of being next to another person on the street, and the thought of someone coughing on you felt like a violation. Now, there are hundreds of people every day on social media posting about their lives out of isolation, despite the flashing lockdown signs on the television behind them.

Many of us will survive this period easily and may contract COVID-19 with no symptoms and no worries. But it doesn’t mean that will be the same for everyone.

Saying that may sound preachy but most of us haven’t seen our grandparents for months. Though it’s incredibly hard to only see their faces through a screen, or to only be able to wave at our best friends from a car window parked metres away, it’s to keep them safe.

Everyone has the right to lead a happy life, but it’s also important to remember that our actions can have consequences. Two weeks of a lockdown doesn’t seem as bad as another year of having to stay away from our family and friends.

Wrth fod Cymru yn dychwelyd i ail gyfnod clo, a bod Lloegr i’w ddilyn yn fuan, mae’n teimlo bron fel ein bod wedi colli’r gafael yr oedd gennym ni ar waredu ar COVID-19 yn y Deyrnas Unedig.

Roedd rhyddhad y rheolau cyfnod clo dros yr haf wedi helpu i leihau’r pryder i nifer, gan yr oedd yn ymddangos yr oedd y posibilrwydd bod Prydain yn mynd i ddychwelyd i’r hen arfer – wel, fersiwn newydd o’r arfer. Ond, yn gyflym, tyfodd y nifer o brofion positif, a ddaeth cyfnodau clo lleol i’r arfer, felly yr oedd yn ymddangos er ein bod wedi dychwelyd dros un bont fawr, yr oedd un arall ar y gorwel.

I’r rhai a wnaeth ddychwelyd i’r brifysgol, nid oedd Medi fel yr oeddynt yn gobeithio. Ym mis Mawrth, roedd bron elfen o ddiniweidrwydd; yr oeddem yn feddwl bydd y profiad prifysgol yn troi i’r hen arferion erbyn inni ddychwelyd. Yn amlwg, ni weithiodd hyn yn y ffordd obeithiwn ni.

Er nad yw’r cyfnod clo yma’n teimlo mor ddifrifol â’r un gyntaf, mae hi dal i fod yn anodd credu bod hyn wedi digwydd. Efallai mai dyna yw’r jôc? Fe wnaethon ni sôn ein bod ni eisiau profi’r 20au, ond wnaethon ni ddim sylweddoli mai efallai byddai hynny’r 1720au gyda’r Pla Du, neu’r 1920au a’r Spanish Flu.

2.1miliwn o farwolaethau sydd wedi bod o COVID-19 ers y prawf positif cyntaf yn Wuhan, yn Rhagfyr 2019. 1.2 miliwn o farwolaeth ryngwladol, ond mae’n teimlo’n fwy ac yn fwy bod llai o bobl yn poeni am y feirws.

Mae pawb wedi clywed sôn am y 40 person yn un tŷ, a’r grŵp o ffrindiau yn Gymoedd De Cymru, a wnaeth lledaenu’r feirws tra oedden nhw’n mynd i’r derby.

Kim Kardashian West a wnaeth dangos ar y cyfryngau cymdeithasol yr wythnos hon ei bod hi a’i theulu wedi mynd ar wyliau i ynys fach breifat. Er nad oes cymaint o gyfyngiadau teithio yn yr Unol Daleithiau, a lle nad oes cymaint o reolau (mae’r Unol Daleithiau newydd gyrraedd ffigwr o 9.2miliwn o brofion positif), mae’n anodd credu gall pobl ddangos eu rhyddid a’u harian tra bod gweddill y byd yn ddioddef.

Mae’n fyd a hanner o newid ers mis Mawrth, lle oedd pawb yn poeni am gerdded yn rhy agos i eraill, a lle oedd rhywun yn peswch yn teimlo fel ymosodiad personol. Erbyn hyn, mae miloedd o bobl ar gyfryngau cymdeithasol yn dangos eu bywydau tu fas i ynysiad, er yr arwyddion mawr coch sy’n fflachio tu ôl iddynt ar y newyddion.

Bydd nifer ohonom yn cyrraedd pen draw’r cyfnod yma heb ryw lawer o straen, heb symptomau a heb bryderon. Ond, nid yw hyn yn meddwl yr un peth i bawb.

Er bod hynny’n swnio’n annheg – mae nifer ohonom heb weld aelodau ein teuluoedd am bron i flwyddyn. Er bod hi’n anodd ond gweld wynebau dros sgrin ffôn, neu trwy ffenest y car, metrau i ffwrdd o’i gilydd, mae yna i sicrhau bod pawb yn parhau’n ddiogel.

Mae gan bawb yr hawl i ddilyn bywyd hapus, ond mae’n rhaid bod yn ymwybodol bod ein penderfyniadau ni yn gallu effeithio’n fawr ar bobl eraill. Nid yw dwy wythnos ychwanegol o gyfnod clo yn teimlo mor wael â blwyddyn arall o beidio gweld ein teuluoedd.