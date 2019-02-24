ISIS bride demands UK forgiveness

By Lowri Pitcher

In February 2015, then 15-year-old Shamima Begum left the UK for Syria to marry an ISIS fighter. Now, she wants to leave the refugee camp in northeastern Syria where she has been staying in order to return to the UK to ensure the safety of her newborn child.

Begum caused outrage among the British public with her lack of remorse for her actions, claiming that she does not regret her decision to marry her ISIS fighter-husband. She even justified the Manchester bombing by claiming: “It’s a two way thing really because women and children are being killed back in the Islamic State right now and it’s kind of retaliation, their [ISIS] justification is that it [Manchester bombing] was retaliation so I thought okay, that is a fair justification.” She also says that “I [she] just want forgiveness from the UK” and that “a lot of people should have sympathy towards me for what I’ve been through.”

Begum’s demand for forgiveness has not been received warmly in the UK. In a letter to Begum’s mother, the Home Office confirmed a “decision [has been] taken by the Home Secretary to deprive your daughter, Shamima Begum, of her British citizenship.” Under the 1981 British Nationality Act it is illegal to revoke an individual’s citizenship if doing so renders them stateless, therefore the government can only revoke a citizenship in the case of a dual-nationality. Begum’s parents are from Bangladesh, and under Bangladeshi law this would entitle Begum to obtain a Bangladeshi passport, therefore she would not be rendered stateless.

This process however may not be as quick and simple as initially thought, with the family’s solicitor stating that they will consider all legal avenues to challenge the decision of the Home Office. Moreover, there is a possibility that Begum could obtain Dutch citizenship through her husband Yago Riedijk whose family still lives in Holland. Questions have also been raised regarding the nationality of her newborn son who could potentially be entitled to British citizenship through his mother’s nationality. All of these factors will undoubtedly prolong the conclusion of this case, meaning that Begum will likely remain in a refugee camp for many months, maybe years.

Begum is not the only British citizen who has tried to return home after leaving to join ISIS. Up to 50% of the estimated 900 UK citizens to have joined ISIS have already returned to the UK and some MPs report that not all returnees were arrested. According to a wider report by King’s College London, it is estimated that around 5,900 citizens from Western Europe have travelled to Iraq and Syria to become ISIS fighters (mostly from the UK, France, Germany and Belgium), and of these, around 30% have returned.

Ultimately, if terrorists or terrorist suspects wish to return to the UK, the Government can revoke their citizenship or impose a temporary exclusion order (if they are a dual-national). Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, has stated that more than 100 individuals have been barred from entering the UK due their status as foreigners or having their citizenship revoked. Additionally, where evidence of criminal actions are validated, the government may prosecute individuals. In fact, 183 people were in prison for terrorism-related crimes at the end of 2016, and in the case of families, 156 children have been subject to care proceedings over extremism concerns since 2014.

In light of the developments surrounding Begum’s request to return to the UK, Donald Trump recently called for the EU to “take back” over 800 ISIS prisoners which have been captured in Syria, implying that if EU countries weren’t receptive to this call, the US will release them. Returning these prisoners does not guarantee that justice will be served, with only around 40 of the 450 people who have returned from Syria to the UK being prosecuted. Even if suspects are trialed, kept under surveillance or imprisoned, these proceedings spend taxpayers’ money which could arguably be better spent on other vital sectors, such as education and healthcare. This begs the question: Should the UK really accept the return of defectors who have joined an enemy force in an attempt to bring them to justice?