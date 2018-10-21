ISS bound Soyuz rocket forced to make emergency landing

By Matthew Jordan

The pilots of a Soyuz MS-10 rocket were forced to abandon their mission to the International Space Station when a booster malfunction was discovered 90 seconds after launch.

Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and astronaut Nick Hague spotted the problem just 90 seconds after their 08:40 launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan last Thursday, finding themselves shaken in their seats by an asymmetric first stage separation. 24 seconds later the launch escape system was deployed, pulling the crew capsule safely away from the rocket.

At the time the system activated, the Soyuz was travelling at approximately 5000 feet per second or 1524 metres per second, resulting in the use of a steep ballistic path back to the ground rather than a guided one.

The crew experienced around 7 Gs of acceleration during the descent, before the capsule landed a few hundred miles north of Baikonur where it was picked up shortly afterwards. Following checks carried out by the search and rescue team, Ovchinin and Hague were found to be unharmed by the events. This was the first time the launch escape system has been used with a crew during flight.

Soyuz has experienced two previous malfunctions during crewed launches. The first was in 1975, when the 7K-T No. 39’s second and third stages failed to separate and sent the rocket into a spin. The crew capsule was able to detach and return to the ground safely, despite nearly rolling off a cliff after touching down. In 1983, another failure saw the first use of the launch escape system with a crew, lifting the crew away just two seconds before the launch vehicle exploded.

All Soyuz missions have temporarily been put on hold while the problem is investigated. While the current crew of the ISS is well supplied and will be fine during the delay, there are other ways in which this will affect the station.

The Soyuz is currently the only spacecraft capable of putting crew on the ISS, with the SpaceX Dragon and Boeing CST-100 Starliner crafts still being months away from use. The return vehicle that the current occupants came up in must return to Earth by mid–December, so unless the investigation is completed within the next few months the ISS may have to be left unmanned for the first time in 18 years.

In addition to the above issue, Hague was also going to be involved in a spacewalk to perform maintenance on the station’s exterior. It’s now unclear whether this can be performed without his presence.