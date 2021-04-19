Issues with Misdiagnosing Mental Health via Social Media

By Megan Evans | Advice Editor

*Trigger warning – discusses issues with mental health

Most of us have instant access to information galore from the likes of giants such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, where endless lists are made to explain the common worries and stresses that are presented in front of us- whether be in the form of academic worries, or weight worries, or even just simple panic.

There are lots of issues circulating around Tik Toks in promoting the welfare and livelihoods of those who are struggling with depression, anxiety, or any other form of mental health issue.

I feel like the most common issue that is happening quite commonly across our age groups is to be ‘misdiagnosed’ or assume that you have that, without consulting a doctor first and foremost about the concerns.

Indeed, many people have also failed to recognise symptoms of emotions or behaviours that are a result of mental illness, and then don’t report them, especially if they aren’t explicitly asked.

Unfortunately, there is still a massive conception of shame and embarrassment for reporting a mental health illness, due to the stigmas that present weakness in those who admit to a mental health issue.

The rise in mental health cases was incredibly overwhelming across the board.

The NHS Digital site published a document on the 11th March 2021, which showed that there were 1,392,002 people in contact with adult mental health services at the end of the December period, and 324,580 new referrals received into the services during December.

Stigma and discrimination, especially the glorification of mental health which can be perceived as good because it shows that a lot of people struggle, it can also impede them from getting help and treatment, as well as the recovery process.

I think that people need to be careful when it comes to reading or looking at unreliable sources, whether that be from a Tik Tok video, an uncredited article, or via social media influencers.

NEVER ‘assume’ there’s a problem, especially if someone else has picked up on it.

One day of not being productive does not necessarily mean you are ‘depressed’ or have ‘depression’. Depression can be severe and lasts for longer periods of time than simply just one-off day. Some of the common symptoms include Loss of interest in usual activities, spending more time away from people, and sleep problems.

They range from lasting feelings of unhappiness and hopelessness and often have anxiety threaded with it.

It is also common to joke about ‘hypochondria’ by assuming a self-diagnosis. We are in a world with greater technology, but with that comes a diagnosis such as a headache being a brain tumour.

A checklist of what symptoms to look out for if you have a mental health disorder such as anxiety, could potentially be affected by the excessive worrying and consistent damaging use in social media. Normal stresses of general life and ‘withdrawal’ can be caused due to the coronavirus outbreak especially and the uncertainty that it has caused for so many people.

Misdiagnosing mental health is debilitating, not only for the person involved but to those who have pre-existing conditions and rely on support to keep them going. The NHS Mental Health service is already overwhelmed, and we don’t want to panic ourselves into a mental health crisis by using less than trustworthy sites.

Inappropriate information will always be shared online, so make sure you engage with a little of this as possible. Using a platform to connect with other people who are struggling, is fine, as the message that sometimes it is most definitely okay to not be okay.

Life coach influencers on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are not trained professionals. The recommendations for habits and eating well to boost your mental health is not a substitution for seeking professional advice and help. Self-care is not just from putting a face mask on, but ensuring that people take time out when necessary, even if that means taking a break from studying or working.

Self-diagnosis is completely biased, and you cannot see mental health just from looking at someone, who is seemingly looking slightly unwell compared to other days. Just because you decide to not go out with friends, that doesn’t make you have ‘social anxiety’, and if you usually wake up at 8am to start the day, but you decide to stay in until 11am, does not mean you have depression.

There needs to be much more awareness for the effects caused by using a mental health label for ordinary stresses of life, and we need to stop manifesting symptoms of disorders that don’t exist, besides excessive reading and a panic arising from this.

If you feel you need a formal assessment to see if you have anything that is worrying, make sure you ask a professional such as a doctor, or a member of the mental health team.

Never just use an online article or a quiz to suss whether you have any form of the condition.

Even reading something from someone else’s perspective, does not mean you are completely the same as that person. Environmental factors cause a change in each person, so the likelihood of you reacting to a condition, in the same way, is highly unlikely.

If you are struggling with poor mental health, please do not hesitate to contact some of the following helplines:

Anxiety UK

Phone: 03444 775 774 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm)

Website: www.anxietyuk.org.uk

CALM

Phone: 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight)

Website: www.thecalmzone.net

Mental Health Foundation

Provides information and support for anyone with mental health problems or learning disabilities.

Website: www.mentalhealth.org.uk

Mind

Promotes the views and needs of people with mental health problems.

Phone: 0300 123 3393 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

Website: www.mind.org.uk

PAPYRUS

Young suicide prevention society.

Phone: HOPElineUK 0800 068 4141 (9am to midnight, every day of the year)

Website: www.papyrus-uk.org

Rethink Mental Illness

Support and advice for people living with mental illness.

Phone: 0300 5000 927 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 4pm)

Website: www.rethink.org

Samaritans

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Phone: 116 123 (free 24-hour helpline)

Website: www.samaritans.org.uk

SANE

Emotional support, information and guidance for people affected by mental illness, their families and carers.

Textcare: comfort and care via text message, sent when the person needs it most: www.sane.org.uk/textcare

Peer support forum: www.sane.org.uk/supportforum

Website: www.sane.org.uk/support