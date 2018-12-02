Jingle Bells, JingleBells, Jingle all 5K

By Ashley Boyle

In the city centre this week, you may have noticed one of the Cardiff Sightseeing buses was taken over by a group of rather jolly (and rather early) characters. The top deck of a double decker bus was filled with Santa Clauses all happily bopping to Mariah whilst waving at passers by. No, Santa didn’t get the dates wrong, this was in fact a jolly reminder of The Admiral Cardiff Santa and Elf Dash which will be held at Cardiff Bay on the 9th of December.

The biggest festive run in Wales is 5km and starts at the Roald Dahl Plas at Cardiff Bay, just outside the grand Wales’ Millennium Centre building. At 10am there will be some festive activities as well as the opportunity to check-in, which is followed by what promises to be the biggest Santa and Elf Zumba-style warm up of the year.

If you’re thinking about participating, the entry fee is £10, and you’re encouraged to collect sponsors also. All the money raised will go to Welsh Hearts, a charity that focuses on keeping Welsh hearts healthy. The money will fund heart screenings, defibrillators and CPR and defibrillator training within Wales. So far, the charity have managed to supply 1365 defibrillators, screen 2075 hearts and CPR train nearly 50,000 people across Wales.

So why not take part? You don’t have to run! You can jog or walk the length of the course, or if you’re still not keen on the exercise, show some support to all the Santas and elves, jingle a few bells and learn more about how to look out for heart related problems from the Welsh Hearts team.

For more information on both the fun run and the charity and what they do, visit https://welshhearts.org.