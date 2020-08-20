Joe Biden’s VP pick: who is Kamala Harris?

By Morgan Perry

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential pick last week. But who is Kamala Harris?

The race to the White House this November is set to be a fierce one.

The polls already predict a significant gain and subsequent win for the Democrats at the expense of Republican candidate, incumbent president Donald Trump. But as Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee in 2016 knows, the polls are not always correct.

Biden’s announcement of Kamala Harris as his VP on Tuesday night was no surprise to some; she was seen as a sure and safe option.

Harris is a “fearless fighter” announced Biden in his late-afternoon tweet on Tuesday:

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

His decision came from a list of seven potential partners, from judges to serving senators. Biden appears determined to tackle Trump head-on, with an all women shortlist, which Gair Rhydd analysied amid the speculation a few weeks ago.

Humble beginnings

From humble beginnings, the junior senator for the state of California represents her home state. She was born in Oakland, across the San Francisco Bay, in the early 1960s.

With her mother originally from India, and her father originally from Jamaica, Harris was later pivoted into her role as the US Senate’s first South Asian senator.

The family dotted around the Bay Area until her parents separated when Harris was seven. When visiting her father, Harris notes that other children in his Palo Alto neighbourhood wouldn’t play with her and her siblings because of the colour of their skin.

This is undoubtedly just one of many experiences that help frame the 55-year-old’s attitudes towards race in politics.

Attending Howard University in Washington D.C., Harris graduated in 1986. Straight out of law school, she found herself working in California, as the deputy District Attorney of Alameda County.

It is from here she launched herself into her later roles as District Attorney of San Francisco, and Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017.

The US Senate’s most liberal senator?

First elected to the Senate in January 2017, Harris was described by GovTrack as the most “liberal senator” in 2019. Their ranking system even places her left of Senator for Vermont and two-time Democratic presidential nominee hopeful, Bernie Sanders.

But despite this, her position has made waves on both sides of the political divide.

Law and order

Unlike some in the Black Lives Matter movement, Harris has been careful to avoid calling for the defunding of police departments in the United States and elsewhere.

Rather, Harris has called for a “reimagining [of] how we do public safety in America”.

In her time in the legal system, she supported both the police and the public; first refusing to seek the death penalty for a San Francisco gang member, and then failing to back a law that would ensure that all officers in California wear body cameras.

Some on the left, however, see Harris’ record of nearly 2,000 cannabis-related drug convictions during her time as Attorney General too right-wing to handle.

This comes despite her support for legalising cannabis in the US, a policy stance that divides Biden and his running mate.

Healthcare

Whilst Harris has been fairly middle-of-the-road on issues such as law and order and policing, her wavering response as to how to tackle the ever-important issue of US healthcare damaged her reputation in her presidential bid.

In her campaign, Harris heralded Medicare for All – a system that permits single payer healthcare and removes the role of private insurers, and is very close to how the NHS operates. Biden, meanwhile, is opposed to the idea, and instead supports extending Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Harris later backtracked on Medicare, rather choosing to focus on relief for those who need it and limiting – but not removing – the role of private insurers, both without raising taxes on the middle classes.

Her current position will likely gain support from those who see Bernie Sanders’ Medicare proposal as too left-wing.

Gun control

With an estimated 390 million civilian-held guns in the US, another recurring issue is that of gun control.

Immediately following her selection as the VP pick, the National Rifle Association – which, for many voters, is influential in their choice at the polls – described Harris as someone who backs “extreme gun control agendas”.

Harris has voted in line with most Democrats on gun control, calling for more regulation, mandatory background checks and a tightening of restrictions on the sale of assault weapons.

She has previously stated that, as President, she would go on enact stricter gun control through executive action – that is laws that can be approved without a vote in the Senate.

In a country that has seen 380 mass shootings this year already, for some, her position will still be seen as too drastic to support.

A “fearless fighter”

Biden’s claim that Harris is a “fearless fighter” is certainly not baseless; her CV, voting record, and senate appearances all support this.

Harris also ran in this Democratic presidential race, dropping out in December 2019 after failing to win sufficient support, and as her campaign ran desperately out of money.

The junior senator clearly, however, has the drive and determination to launch a presidential bid.

Given his age – he’ll be 82 by the end of his first term in office, if he’s elected – there has been speculation that Biden may be a one-term president. This, some have suggested, leaves a gap for Harris to segue into a 2024 presidential campaign.

All to play for

The election in November is approaching eerily fast. It’s now a mere 75 days away.

In recent months, the US economy, for which Donald Trump relies on so heavily as a key driver in his campaign, has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Desperate to get the country moving again, some have been critical of the President’s decision to open the economy so drastically before the end of the US’ first wave of the virus. The country is currently suffering from the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world as a result; more than 170,000 Americans have died.

But despite the election being just around the corner, the spread of the virus and Donald Trump’s flailing approval ratings, it’s arguably still all to play for, and the result cannot be predicted with certainty.

Whilst Biden and Harris are currently leading the opinion polls, we won’t know the real result of the US election until after November 3.

