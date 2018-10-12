Kavanaugh confirmed as Supreme Court justice

By Gee Harland

Last week, Kavanaugh was sworn in as Associate Justice of the U.S Supreme Court. The votes were 50 to 48, making this the closest high court confirmation battle since the 1990s.

This comes after Christine Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh for sexual assault. Ford and her lawyers stated that whatever the outcome of the nomination, Senators deserve to know the truth and Ford would not be silenced.

Many angry protestors flocked the Supreme Court when Kavanaugh had arrived to be sworn in. The protestors waved signs and screamed chants: “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Kavanaugh has got to go” and “No peace, no justice”. More than 300 protesters were arrested with many others being forcibly removed. Protesters were made to pay a fine to be released.

Despite the backlash from protestors, Kavanaugh received an apology from President Donald Trump at a ceremonial swearing-in event at the White House. Trump stated that everyone must always be presumed innocent, until proven guilty and Kavanaugh under historic-scrutiny was proven innocent. He further stated that Kavanaugh endured terrible pain and suffering during his nomination, because of Ford’s testimony, and it violated every notion of fairness and decency.

Kavanaugh toasted his confirmation and claimed that his emotional nomination process has not changed him. He intends to focus on being the best justice he can be, and seeks to be a force for stability and unity.

Trump summarises the accusation as a hoax set up by the Democrats, as protesters still keep up the fight against Kavanaugh.