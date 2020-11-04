Khabib Nurmagomedov: An Eagle Soars

On Saturday, October 24 on Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his Lightweight Title against Justin Gaethje taking his overall record to an unbelievable 29-0.

Although, this was not the biggest surprise of the night as Nurmagomedov has shown over 12 years of fighting his talent is almost untouched in the octagon. Instead, it was his decision to retire and the legacy he leaves behind for the sport.

A big factor in his retirement was the loss of his father and head coach Abdumlmanap Nurmagomedov who sadly died due to complications caused by coronavirus. Telling Jon Anik inside the octagon that he made a promise to his mother he would never fight again without his father by his side and would honor this by retiring on the night.

Khabib leaves a lasting legacy on the sport in numerous ways both culturally and the development of the sport.

His Black belt in Judo and his training of Sambo made him one of the most dominant fighters of all time. Furthermore, in UFC it is the big knockouts that make the highlight reels and draw an audience, but Khabib’s utter dominance on the ground showed the true beauty of MMA and exposed this style to a much larger audience.

From fighting bears from a young age to beating one of the most valuable athletes in Conor Mcgregor, showed that Nurmagomedov truly had a love for MMA, and it was the legacy that mattered the most.

Khabib could have easily walked away set for life after the Mcgregor fight with him earning £1.5million, but it was his true passion and the promise he’d made to his Father to become pound for pound best fighter in the world.

Nurmagomedov’s influence was huge in a cultural capacity. When Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed the lightweight title at UFC 223, he cemented his status as the first Russian fighter to hold a UFC title. He also became the first Muslim UFC champion.

Nurmagomedov is ethnically from the Russian republic of Dagestan and chose the nickname ‘’The Eagle’’ to pay homage to his region.

This won him great support among Muslim youth not only in his region but in Chechnya and other ex-soviet Muslim majority countries.

His appeal is not limited to these, he managed to transcend ethnic complexities and became one of Russia’s most popular sportsmen.

Since Khabib’s dominance in the UFC, there has been a rise in Russian and Eastern European fighters entering the UFC. For example, UFC has since crowned another Russian champion in Petr Yan who holds the Bantamweight title. The recent rise of Khamzat Chimaev who is a Russian-born Swedish fighter born in Chechnya has drawn similar comparisons to Khabib due to his dominance inside of the cage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longevity at the top and the calibre of fighters he has beaten undoubtedly puts him in the Mount Rushmore of MMA fighters. In his last 3 fights, he has beaten arguably some of the most dangerous Lightweight fighters in history, these being Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje in convincing fashions. Not many fighters get the chance to truly leave the game on their terms and ride off into the sunset.

Who knows what the future holds for Khabib Nurmagomedov, although it is hard to argue Khabib’s long-lasting legacy to go out on top as undefeated, lightweight champion of the world and fulfilling the promises made to his father.