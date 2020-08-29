Labour increases ad spending after exam results controversy

By Dewi Morris | Political Editor

Labour have ramped up their use of Facebook adverts in a bid to exploit the recent exam fiasco and attack the Conservative Party in England, putting out more adverts during exam results week than during last year’s general election.

The recent adverts have been offensive rather than defensive, targeting specific Tory MPs, naming their constituency, and accusing them of “robbing young people… of their future.”

About 2,700 Facebook adverts targeted marginal Conservative seats during results week. This is in comparison to only 2,400 Facebook adverts run by the Labour Party during last year’s general election, according to a party insider, according to the Guardian.

This followed accusations of exam results in England being unfair. The Labour Party have taken the opportunity to expand their presence on social media, in an attempt to engage with young voters and to criticise the Conservatives’ handling of the situation.

In spite of Labour’s ads in England, the Welsh Labour government have devolved powers over education in Wales and have also faced criticism over their handling of exam results.

Labour’s push on social media adverts comes after analysis of their general election result concluded that more focus needed to be given to the “online war.”

Labour have also begun social media monitoring, examining reactions to the Government’s handling of the exam results in Facebook groups, in an attempt to better target the public online.

Jeremy Corbyn was praised by some for his use of social media advertising to engage with voters. Momentum, a grassroots movement that developed during Corbyn’s leadership campaign, have been very active in producing online content and advertisements supporting Labour on social media.

The Labour Party itself, however, utilised Facebook advertisement much less than the Conservatives during the general election.

Labour Together’s report into Labour’s performance in the general election stated that a “wholesale transformation of our digital and online campaigning” was needed; Labour’s recent splurge on Facebook advertisements demonstrate their commitment to increase their online campaigning.

How effective are adverts on social media?

Online campaigning has proved itself central to modern politics.

In the last few years, we have seen first-hand how Facebook, Twitter, and other social media companies have altered how politicians and parties reach out to the electorate.

President Trump was one of the first major politicians to utilise large-scale social media campaigns to get his unfiltered message out instantly, regularly tweeting to his base.

The Vote Leave campaign was also ground-breaking in its use of Facebook ads during the EU referendum.

The campaign spent more than £2.7m on ads that targeted specific groups of people online. However, the use of algorithmic, micro-targeting advertisements has been controversial. Channel 4’s recent drama, ‘Brexit: The uncivil war’ pokes at the potential legal issues faced by the campaign.

Vote Leave targeted specific groups, based on their age, gender, location and personal data with ads on single issues which were more likely to resonate with the individual, from immigration to animal rights.

The campaign used data harvested by Cambridge Analytica, who predicted individual’s political opinions. The same company was used by the Trump campaign.

Despite spending the most on Facebook ads during last year’s general election, Labour had the least adverts on Facebook at one moment while compared with Conservative and Liberal Democrats. At a specific moment during the election campaign Labour had 250 ads running, by contrast, the Conservatives had 2,500 and the Lib Dems, 3,000, according to the BBC.

The review also concluded that Labour’s online messages had been poorly coordinated and had failed to reach beyond Labour’s base.

The report, an election review by Labour Together, noted;

“Labour’s online campaigning suffered from poor internal coordination”… “Labour’s online supporters did not reach or win over a wide enough range of voters” and, “Labour’s online campaign reflected a general failure of integration and innovation.”

The exam results controversy has been the first single issue that Labour have employed their new digital strategy to since the report, though we may see this technique employed more in the future.