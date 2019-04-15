Lacrosse women win the Trophy

By Rosie Foley

On Sunday March 31, Cardiff Lacrosse travelled to Bristol to play in the highly anticipated BUCS 8s tournament. The men’s team progressed into The Championship and the Women’s team went on to win The Trophy.

This was the first time that Cardiff Lacrosse had entered a women’s side into the tournament, and Captain Phoebe Shellman said that they were ‘ecstatic’ with the result.

‘We were ecstatic to see that all our hard work paid off. We really came together as a team and played some awesome Lacrosse.

Considering it was the first time Cardiff had entered a team to this tournament, winning the Trophy was a particularly impressive feat!’

The toughest match of the day for the women was their final against UCL, the long day had taken its strain but that didn’t stop them.

‘The final against UCL was definitely the toughest. Having played seven matches by this point, we were all exhausted, but we had not lost our fight’ said Shellman.

They came out the final victorious, winning 6-5 with goals from Caroline Getley, Emily Caswell, Hannah Nolan and Georgina Evans.

Captain Phoebe commended all her players but spotlighted Getley and Caswell for their consistent play.

‘Everyone played extremely well with progression becoming more and more evident with each game. However, Caroline Getley and Emily Caswell were consistently strong players, forcing goals against teams such as Oxford who eventually went on to win the Championship.’

With Varsity only two days away this tournament set the women up in good stead for Varsity. Shellman was happy that the tournament went so well and was a good experience to have under their belt before Varsity and opened the selection up for the Varsity squad.

‘This was a really valuable experience for all he player. The 8s team consisted of a mix of 1s and 2s which resembles the varsity squad. The versatility of Cardiff Lacrosse is clear, we were able to perform so well with a new team, new rules and playing a game of lacrosse so different to what we experience on a BUCS Wednesday.

Playing with a completely different team to usual has left us excited to play as a brand-new squad for Varsity.’

Catch Lacrosse playing at Sports Wales, with the Women’s game at 9:30am followed by the Men’s game at 11:00am.