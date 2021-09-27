Life aboard the ISS challenged by ‘Irreparable failures’

A prominent Russian rocket engineer has warned that the International Space Station (ISS) could suffer significant failures due to outdated equipment and hardware.

By Mia Becker-Hansen | Head of Science and Technology

Humans have had an unbroken presence in space since the first Expedition 1 flight crew went aboard the ISS on the 2nd of November 2000. It was a joint project between Russia, America, Canada, Japan and several European countries, originally intended to only last for 15 years, yet it continues to provide innovation and wonder for an additional decade. According to Russian rocket engineer Vladimir Solovyov, there are newly discovered cracks on the Zarya module, the oldest part of the space station used these days only for the storage of Russian equipment, which could “begin to spread over time”. He also stated that at least 80% of the in-flight systems on the Russian segment had passed their expiry date, “Literally a day after the [in-flight] systems are fully exhausted, irreparable failures may begin.”.

The date for the ISS’s retirement was pushed back to 2030, though now it appears uncertain whether it will hold for that long. In July this year a malfunction caused the jet thrusters on one of the research modules to fire without warning, destabilising the ISS. It has also experienced several air leaks since 2019 in the living quarters of the ISS crew.

Since its launch, the ISS has provided useful research into understanding how humans could survive in space and on other planets. Scientists have learnt a plethora of information, including growing plants in space, identifying unknown space microbes, and devising methods to combat muscle atrophy and bone loss, a major issue for humans in space for long periods of time.

Private firms such as SpaceX have even more adventurous plans for the future, including venturing into further space to build colonies and bases on the Moon and Mars. China are already working on their own space station, and Russia also announced plans for their own orbiting lab from 2030. The two countries have also invited the European Space Agency (ESA) to cooperate with them to develop a lunar base in the coming years.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson says, “We expect to expand the space station as a government project all the way to 2030, and we hope it will be followed by commercial stations”.

NASA is forbidden by law since 2011 to open discussions with China to pursue a space project. The law bans the space agency from collaborating with US geopolitical rivals. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, has previously criticised the US for imposing sanctions against the Russian space industry, meaning that when the ISS is no more, NASA may have had their last meaningful international collaboration in space for the foreseeable future.

Even after the ISS is eventually decommissioned and thrust out of orbit to burn up in the atmosphere, humankind’s most prolonged presence in space thus far will be treasured as a great example of how collaborative work can excel our potential as a species to space and beyond.