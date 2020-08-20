Life after lockdown and readjusting post-quarantine

By Darcy Servais

Since the beginning of lockdown in March this year, the past five months have been long and challenging.

Our generation has had to tackle a situation that no one would have ever expected, and we have all had to work together in order to abide by each separate government’s rules and regulations regarding the nationwide lockdown.

Like many others, the one thing keeping me relatively sane during this period of time is looking forward to things returning back to normal. Slowly but surely, we are gaining normality back into our lives.

Pubs and restaurants have reopened, we’re allowed to meet up with friends and there’s been talking of even returning to University campus in September.

Despite these changes gradually being reintroduced, it is important to remember that not everyone will be comfortable with returning to post-lockdown life straight away.

Everyone has had a completely different experience during lockdown, and it is important to remember that people have been affected by Covid-19 in very different ways.

Whether the illness has affected someone directly, affected their family, or if someone has been affected by lockdown in general, it is important to be aware of the issues that some might face in the coming weeks.

If you are beginning to feel anxious about the easing of lockdown regulations, then here are some tips to help you tackle those feelings.

Do not feel pressured into returning to normality straight away.

I, for one, was extremely excited about seeing my friends and finally going back to the pub for a pint from the tap.

However, many people may not feel comfortable about going out into public places, especially where face masks are not mandatory such as pubs and restaurants.

Do not feel obliged to go out immediately if you do not feel comfortable. Simply let you friends and family know and take it slow. Ease yourself back into things and don’t jump the gun if you’re not quite ready.

Respect the rules and regulations that remain in place.

Make sure that you keep up to date with the latest rules regarding safety and social distancing. The rules in England may be different to the ones in Wales, so make sure that you are aware of which rules apply where. Invest in some funky face masks!

Facial coverings are mandatory in England when entering shops or supermarkets.

Why not jazz it up and treat yourself to a couple of snazzy masks? Not only do they look cool, but you can support small businesses too.

Find things to look forward to.

Lockdown has ruined many of our summer plans, graduations, and holidays. It’s easy to dwell on the things that we’ve missed out on and struggle to look forward to things post-lockdown.

If you feel ready to, make some plans! Book a trip for next year, plan a picnic with your friends or do something that you’ve always wanted to do. Being in lockdown made me realise never to take life for granted, as it can be taken away in an instant. Live your life to the fullest and make the most of it!

Whether you’re ready to get back out into the world or easing yourself in slowly, keep safe, keep positive and have fun!