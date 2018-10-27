LISA enlightens our knowledge on dark matter

By Danny Brown

The Laser Interferometer Space Antenna, or LISA for short, is a huge mission originally designed by NASA and ESA (the European Space Agency). LISA will be used to detect and measure, to high precision, gravitational waves. The idea of the project is to launch three satellites into orbit around the sun. The satellites will construct an equilateral triangle around the sun with sides 2.5 million kilometres long, the length of each side will be closely monitored by laser detector pairs in the satellites in order to detect the tiny ripples in space produced by a passing gravity wave.

University of Zurich PhD student, Tomas Ramfal, produced high resolution simulations of the birth of dwarf galaxies. The simulations produced very surprising results, a strong link was discovered between the merger rates of black holes and the amount of dark matter at the centre of dwarf galaxies.

Dark matter has been hypothesised as far back as 1884, when Lord Kelvin gave a talk estimating the number of “dark bodies” in the Milky Way. Kelvin managed this by taking the observed statistical spread of speeds of the stars orbiting around the centre of the galaxy, using these measurements, he calculated the total mass of the galaxy which was determined to be different in comparison to the mass of the observable stars. With this proof, Kelvin concluded that “many of our stars, perhaps a great majority of them, may be dark bodies”. It’s been 134 years since Kelvin made this observation, there have been countless attempts to figure out what exactly it is, and yet we still have very little idea what dark matter actually consists of.

Gravitational waves, however, have been having a brilliant couple of years recently. As I’m sure most are aware by now, gravitational waves are disturbances in the fabric of space-time. They occur when two massive bodies closely orbit each other and subsequently collide. They were first predicted by Albert Einstein in 1916 through his theory of general relativity, but the idea was actually first proposed 11 years earlier by French mathematician, theoretical physicist, engineer, and philosopher of science, Henri Poincaré. The first observation of gravity waves occurred in September of 2015, after the decade’s worth of research and development into the pairs of detectors LIGO and Virgo. The Nobel Prize for physics was awarded to Rainer Weiss, Kip Thorne and Barry Barish in 2017 for their role in detecting gravitational waves.

Cardiff University is dedicated to discovering more about gravitational waves and their use for further discovery, such as finding out more on dark matter. The University is part of the worldwide scientific collaboration, LIGO, and is working on the design of the third-generation gravitational wave telescope. They also co-founded the British-German GEO 600 detector, another gravitational wave detector and laser manufacturer. Finally, Cardiff University is not only involved in the LISA mission, but they are co-authoring the White Paper submitted to ESA for the mission.