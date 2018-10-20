Cardiff City Football Sport

Live Blog: Cardiff City vs Fulham – live updates, goals, team news

By Reece Chambers

Gair Rhydd at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City head into today’s tie versus Fulham with just two points in the Premier League so far this season.

The Bluebirds are one of three teams in the league who are yet to win this season – alongside Newcastle and Huddersfield – and anything but a win for Warnock’s side today would see them have their worst ever start to a season after nine games.

Warnock’s Cardiff host Fulham at 3pm at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Follow all the action – from teams news and match updates to post-match reaction – here on our live blog!

