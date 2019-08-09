Live blog: Cardiff City VS Luton Town

by Reece Chambers at the Cardiff City Stadium

16:54

FULL TIME

Cardiff City 2-1 Luton Town

16:54

GOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLE

Brilliant cross from Hoilett, clinical header from debutant Vassell.

2-1 (90+4min)

16:48

ADDED TIME

A minimum of five minutes added here.

1-1 (90min)

16:44

Goal.

The Hatters level proceedings from a corner. Matty Pearson heads brilliantly past Smithies in the Cardiff goal.

1-1 (86min)

16:28

GOLDEN CHANCE

Hoilett’s first involvement of the game sees him play a delightful ball to Glatzel. The striker, though, completely misreads the flight of the ball and heads thin air.

1-0 (70min)

16:24

SO CLOSE!

The Hatters move it well down the right and free up some space for the clinical James Collins. His shot, though, drifts just wide of the post.

1-0

16:19

GREAT DEFENDING!

Luton get into a dangerous position but Aden Flint is there with an important tackle in the penalty area.

This game is coming to life now.

1-0

16:14

CHANCE!

Pack delivers a menacing ball into the area that Sluga can’t deal with. Murphy’s well-directed volley deflects wide.

1-0

16:08

GOAL!

Aden Flint taps in from close range, following a terrific cross from Josh Murphy.

1-0

16:03

SECOND HALF

The second half is underway, let’s hope for some goals…

15:46

HALF TIME

A rather uneventful first 45 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium. The Bluebirds perhaps just edging things, but not much to choose between the two sides.

15:43

CHANCE

Probably the best chance of the half for the visitors. A wonderful cross from George Moncur cannot be directed onto goal by Callum McManaman.

15:38

SOME ACTION!

Glatzel and Murphy yet again use their pace to run at the Luton backline. Murphy finds some space to have a shot, but it’s deflected wide for a corner. Nothing doing from the resulting corner.

15:30

WE NEED A GOAL

This game is crying out for a goal. Neither side has shown that cutting edge to bring this game to life yet. If anyone is to do so, it could be Murphy on the left for Cardiff who looks most threatening.

15:21

YELLOW CARD

Murphy is involved again, this time for the wrong reasons. He goes down in the area, but referee David Bond gives the winger a yellow card for simulation.

15:20

MURPHY BRILLIANCE

Murphy does brilliantly to beat his marker on the left flank but Gavin Whyte slightly mistimes his run into the box, and the ball trails behind him.

15:16

FREE KICK

Joe Ralls delicately dinks the ball into the area, only for a signature Sean Morrison header to be terrifically saved by Simon Sluga.

15:11

Glatzel’s pace

The new number 9 for the Bluebirds shows terrific pace again, but is unable to link up with Murphy in the area.

15:04

CLOSE AGAIN!

The ball falls to Murphy again in the area, but the winger’s shot is wasteful as it goes wide again.

15:02

CLOSE!

Cardiff’s new number 9 Robert Glatzel carries the ball well at pace, releasing Josh Murphy, but the winger fires just wide.

15:00

KICK OFF

Here we go then, the start of Cardiff City’s home campaign, and the start of Neil Warnock’s last as a manager.

14:45

TIMES ARE A CHANGIN’?

In 57 head-to-head meetings, Cardiff City have only beaten Luton Town 18 times. They will hope times are a changin’ today.

Kick off next…

14:27

MATCHDAY VLOG

14:00

TEAM NEWS

Robert Glatzel, Gavin Whyte and Marlon Pack make their full debuts for the Bluebirds.

Source: Cardiff City via Twitter

13:50

ARRIVED

We’ve arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium. There’s a certain buzz around the stadium that you only get at the start of the season.

10:00

PRE-MATCH FACTS

– Cardiff City are likely to be without goalkeeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring) which gives Joe Day a chance to prove himself in goal.

– Summer signing Robert Glatzel (£5.5m) could make his Cardiff City debut this afternoon.

09:45

MATCHDAY

The Bluebirds will be hoping to get off and running today. They welcome Graeme Jones’ men to the Cardiff City Stadium.

09:00

Welcome to Gair Rhydd’s coverage of Cardiff City vs Luton Town