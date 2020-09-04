Live music venue Flute and Tankard petitions new luxury flats

By Dominic Williams | News Editor

The development of 20 Luxury flats planned for 121-123 Queen street has faced a petition from live music venue The Flute and Tankard.

Due to the proximity of the flats, it could potentially jeopardize the live music and gigs played at the venue.

The petition has been set up by Manager Dave Col, to urge Cardiff Council to take steps into protecting the cultural venue.

Why have the Flute and Tankard petitioned the development of flats?

With the news that these flats are being developed the venue believes they pose a threat to the live performances and community events that take place. With the Flute and Tankard commenting,

“The issue is mainly that the developer has put no plans in place for soundproofing these so-called luxury flats despite being directly opposite a live music venue.’’

With this, the venue believes, as with many other places in the UK, they could lose the venue due to residents’ complaints about noise.

The venue has gained support from MP Jo Stevens with an objection being made from the venue, as they believe them to be a threat to existing business and a threat to the viability of events that take place on the premises.

Furthermore, if the Flute and Tankard were to be threatened, the full and practice gigs for many musicians could disappear.

Many musicians from Cardiff’s Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and local artists have played at the venue in order to enhance their skills, adding to the cultural diversity of the city.

How does the Venue affect the community?

The Flute and Tankard is a grassroots type venue, with the upstairs area having been designated for community projects and live music.

The venue also hosts two weekly jazz nights, regular folk nights, comedy nights, student events, and community-based events. The Flute and Tankard believe

“These events not only help to weave together our communities but are also essential in nurturing talent, so much advice is shared between young and old, in an open creative way.’’

Given this, the Flute and Tankard further believe that Cardiff’s culture and music venues must be protected for the cultural wellbeing of future Welsh generations.

Cardiff Council’s Music City proposal

As part of Cardiff Council’s Music City proposal, a sound diplomacy music city report was undertaken for over a year, a report which helps cities deliver economic growth, investment, and cultural development through music.

The Flute and Tankard believe that the development of these flats will undermine Cardiff Council’s proposal.

For example, proposals such as ‘’spaces and places,’’ which would support musicians with accessible, affordable, and adequate facilities to rehearse, record, and perform are at a threat with the venues being faced with the possibility of having to adapt with flats being built around them.

Recent figures show that within Wales, music tourism sustains 47,445 jobs and a £115million annual spend on concerts and festivals.

With the Flute and Tankard providing music and culture to visitors from Cardiff and beyond, they believe that the interest and cultural heritage must be preserved.

What are the plans going forward?

As mentioned, Jo Stevens has been working with Cathays Labour Councillors Norma Mackie, Sarah Merry, and Chris Weaver to submit an objection to the planning application.

Not only this, but the Flute and Tankard themselves have launched a petition on Change.org, with residents also voicing their concerns.

The petition has now reach over 740 signatures, with the number steadily growing as the petition gains more support and interest.

There is already a concern that music venues will be closed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the threat of the planning applications, venues like Flute and Tankard are uncertain of their futures.