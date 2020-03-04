LIVE: SU Election Question Time Coverage

18:12

Abbie also says that she would meet face to face with mature students to work directly with them to understand their needs and go from there.

Regarding the study space disappearing, Abbie states that postgrads need accessible spaces, forged by going to schools and seeing what their postgraduate students need specifically.

18:11

Abbie Frindlington, next VP Postgrad hopeful, hopes to improve support for those transitioning between undergrad and postgrad, and wants to increase the understanding of LGBT+ issues amongst the postgraduate community.

18:09

“What would you like to do about the study space disappearing?”

Janet: I want to reinvent this space for postgrads. I’ve heard about the alternative space and postgrads complained to me that it’s a container that shuts at 5:30pm, and the people in the library and the business school didn’t even know where it was, so one thing I want to do is increase signposting to these areas.

18:08

“How would you make mature students feel more at home?”

Janet: Try every method I can. Maybe going round to the places where mature students are going to be means I can individually talk to them; doing more than just using social media. Also, I need to have an understanding of what their individual difficulties are but I do have life experience behind me for that one!

18:07

Next up, Janet Williams takes to the stage to discuss why she hopes to be the next VP Postgraduate. She wants to see more support over the summer for international postgraduate students.

18:05

To link up Cathays Park and Heath Park campuses, Darine wants to see more event and activities take place at the Heath and see more students moving between the two campuses, possibly by installing weekly shuttle buses and encouraging biking and walking between the two locations.

18:04

Additionally, Darine says that she wants to make sure all students at the Heath are eligible for refunds on travel, and if she is elected next year, she is most looking forward to improving wellbeing support and course-specific academic skills support.

18:03

Next up is VP Heath Park Campus.

Darine Ismail, VP Heath Park Campus hopeful, says she hopes to ensure equality and diversity through educational opportunities for all and mandatory training for students, staff and everyone who works within the university.

Darine also discusses working on mental health and wellbeing at Heath Park Campus through wellbeing drop ins.

18:00

“Are there any restrictions on trans students playing sport at university?”

Jude: There are no restrictions to play sport, but there are restrictions if you want to play in BUCS because there are governing bodies who regulate who can play, and I want to communicate with these bodies to try and reform this. It’s when you represent the University that there may be some restrictions.

Note: Jude Pickett was the only VP Sport candidate in attendance tonight.

17:59

Speaking about introducing disability access, Jude says that she has big plans to make sure that all students are able to join in sports, and that she wants to run again to use her experience from last year “to benefit this year”. She says a lot of the points on her manifesto have been taken from last year and are things she hopes to continue.

Jude also hopes the conversations she started with BUCS regarding equality can continue if she is reelected.

17:58

Speaking to the audience, Jude Pickett, current and hopeful candidate Jude Pickett, told the crowd about her manifesto this year. “I’m proud of who I am”, Jude says as she pledges to fight for greater equality as VP Sport.

17:57

The event has begun with Question Time Chair, Mustakim Hasnath, introducing the candidates for VP Sport.

17:53

The rules are currently being laid out for the night, with candidates and the audience being informed of the need for trigger warnings and no discriminatory language.

17:51

The event is yet to start, but it’s currently looking like there’s a big turn out! Gair Rhydd has been informed that every candidate running for the Students’ Union elections has been invited to tonight’s event.

17:30

Welcome to Gair Rhydd’s live coverage of the 2019 SU Election Question Time. Keep refreshing this page from 17:30 for all of the latest from the event.