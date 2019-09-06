LIVE: Wales Vs Azerbaijan

by Reece Chambers at the Cardiff City Stadium

21:34

FULL TIME

Wales hold for a vital three points. That one won’t go down in history books, but a win is a win when you’re in Wales’ shoes right now. (2-1, FT)

21:15

GOAL!!!!!

It’s scrappy, but who cares? Bale heads home in the box to give Wales the lead. (2-1, 85min)

21:15

SUBSTITUTION

It’s time for the big man. Sam Vokes replaces Ethan Ampadu. (1-1, 75min)

21:00

Goal.

Azerbaijan level to scores through Mahir Emreli. (1-1, 59min)

20:54

NO NEWS IS GOOD NEWS, RIGHT?

There’s very little to report here, other than the odd Ethan Ampadu tackle. As long as it stays 1-0, Wales are walking a thin line. (1-0, 52min)

20:47

SECOND HALF

Harry Wilson gets the second half underway. Let’s hope for some more action.

(1-0, 46min)

20:32

HALFTIME

Wales lead at the break. But, as I was just saying, they look far from convincing. Azerbaijan have offered very little in fairness, but they have rattled Wales’ players and their creativity has paid the price.

(1-0, HT)

20:31

CHANCE

Roberts and Lawrence link up well down the right to allow Lawrence a decent chance. His shot, however, is straight at the ‘keeper.

(1-0, 45min)

20:26

CHANCE

After a period of possession for Azerbaijan, consecutive corners from Harry Wilson fail to beat the first defender. Wales have the lead, but they don’t look very convincing.

(1-0, 40min)

20:16

AND BREATHE

You’d hope that gift of a goal will calm Wales down a bit now. They’ve started rather forcefully but without any real direction. Let’s hope that goal allows them to play more accurately now.

(1-0, 30min)

20:13

GOAL!!!

Wales take the lead through a comical own goal. Bale’s hopeful deflected cross is bundled into an empty goal by Pavel Pashayev.

(1-0, 26min)

20:03

OFF THE HOOK

Wilson gets away with one there as he stamps on the calf of Almeida de Oliveira in attempt to win the ball. Where’s VAR when Azerbaijan need it?

(0-0, 18min)

19:55

CLOSE

Daniel James and Harry Wilson link up well down the left. However, Wilson runs the ball out of play after being ushered out by the visitors.

(0-0, 10min)

19:50

CHANCE

It’s a fast start from the home side. Bale does well to squeeze out an accurate cross with his right foot, but Tom Lawrence can’t direct his shot on target.

(0-0, 5min)

19:48

FREEKICK

An early free-kick from Harry Wilson is met by debutant Joe Rodon, but his attempt is scuffed behind for a goal-kick.

(0-0, 3min)

19:45

KICK OFF

We’re underway!

19:25

PRE-MATCH FACTS

Azerbaijan are yet to win a EURO 2020 qualifier away from home, having failed in their previous 31 attempts. They couldn’t change that tonight, could they?

19:15

TEAM NEWS

Wales name a strong starting XI, including a debut for Joe Rondon alongside Chris Mepham. Kick off in 30 minutes.

19:00

ARRIVED

Welcome to the Cardiff City Stadium! Wales have a must-win EURO 2020 qualifier tonight against winless Azerbaijan.

16:35

Wales Vs Azerbaijan

Hello and welcome to Gair Rhydd’s live coverage of the Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Azerbaijan