by Reece Chambers at the Principality Stadium

10:16

MATCHDAY VLOG

For a unique insight into the job of a match-day reporter, follow Head of Sport Reece Chambers throughout the day over on Instagram @gairrhyddsport.



10:15

We’re up and running!

Wales faced a sold-out Welsh crowd today in the capital. They will be looking to bounce back from last week’s surprising defeat at Twickenham, follow our coverage here.



09:45

Welcome to Gair Rhydd’s coverage of Wales Vs England