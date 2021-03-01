Lockdown roadmap set out for England

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled a four-step plan to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England. The lifting of restrictions will be based off of data rather than fixed dates. Wales may follow a similar path, or use a different process entirely.

Each stage of the lockdown roadmap will last a minimum of 5 weeks, allowing for enough time to collect data and then prepare for the next stage.

The first stage of step 1 will begin on the 8th of March. During this stage, the stay-at-home order will remain in place, however it will be possible for students to return to school, for individuals to meet one person outside, and for care home residents to receive one regular visitor.

The second stage of step 1 will begin on the 29th of March. During this stage, the stay-at-home order will no longer be in place, however it is still encouraged to work remotely where possible. This stage will allow for gatherings of up to six people in parks and gardens as well as participation in outdoor sport and swimming.

Step 2 will begin no earlier than the 12th of April. This step will mark the opening of non-essential businesses, including retail, hair and nail salons, libraries, outdoor seating for pubs and restaurants, zoos and theme parks, and gyms. Funerals will be allowed up to 30 attendees and weddings and wakes will be allowed 15. University students will be allowed to resume face-to-face teaching.

Step 3 will commence no earlier than the 17th of May. At this stage, most mixing rules will be lifted and outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed. Indoor mixing of up to six people or members of two households will be allowed. Indoor venues such as pubs, restaurants, theatres, and cinemas will be reopened. International holidays may be allowed as well as sports events of up to 1000 spectators indoors or 4000 spectators outdoors.

Step 4 will start no earlier than the 21st of June. This stage effectively lifts all restrictions, allowing for large events and for nightclubs to reopen.

The progression towards each stage of the lockdown roadmap is dependent on several factors; how successful vaccine rollout is, how effective the vaccine is at preventing the spread of the disease, whether new variants are spreading and infection rates. It is expected that Covid status certificates (test or vaccine documentation) will be used throughout.

Johnson said: “We cannot escape the fact that lifting lockdown will result in more cases, more hospitalisations and, sadly, more deaths. And this will happen whenever lockdown is lifted, whether that is now or in six or nine months.”

He continued: “We cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that debilitate our economy, our physical and mental wellbeing, and the life chances of our children.”

MPs will vote on the road map in late March.