Looking back on my first year

By Holly Giles

I have just started my second year of Biomedical Sciences and am now specialising in Anatomy. So, what have I learnt from my first year of a science degree? That you really have to love it! It’s a lot of work and to be getting up every morning for a 9am lecture when your flatmates are fast asleep has to be driven by passion. That isn’t to say you’ll see me skipping merrily to all my lectures, but I love that I am able to learn about the human body every day and that passion alone is what helped me succeed in Year One.

My other main tip would be to work hard from the start. If you are a genius then you probably can cram all the content in one night but for the rest of us, there’s a lot of content and giving yourself time to digest and understand that is the best recipe for success. Keep your work steadily ticking over and then come exams it’s recapping and remembering not learning. I’m aware this is easier said than done but it’s “do as I say and not as I do” after all!