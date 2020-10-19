M4 becomes devolution flashpoint

Last year, Mark Drakeford scrapped plans to build an M4 relief road. Now, Westminster could go ahead with plans regardless, and the Conservative Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, has not ruled it out.

By Dewi Morris | Political Editor

Last year, Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford scrapped plans to build an M4 relief road after declaring a Climate Emergency.

However, the UK’s Internal Market Bill, could give UK Ministers powers to go ahead with plans for the six-lane motorway around Newport which would be in conflict with the Welsh Government’s decision.

Why was the relief road cancelled?

In June, 2019, Mark Drakeford decided the M4 relief road would not go ahead. The plans were for a 14-mile motorway which would have damaged the Gwent Levels, a diverse habitat and a site of special scientific interest.

The plans had an estimated cost of £1.6 billion. Drakeford rejected the plans because of this cost, and the financial uncertainty facing the Welsh Government especially considering austerity and Brexit.

However, the First Minister said that besides the cost, the plans would not have gone ahead due to the ecological damage the construction would have caused and since the Welsh Government had recently announced a Climate Emergency in April 2019.

Cancelling the plans attracted both harsh criticism and applause.

The scrapped plans went back on promises made in Welsh Labour’s 2016 manifesto, and criticism came from within the Welsh Labour party. Newport’s Labour MS, Jayne Bryant said: “the decision condemns Newport to further decades of heavy congestion, idling traffic and toxic fumes”.

The-then Conservative Welsh Secretary, Alun Cairns, expressed his frustrations saying: “It appears that the First Minister thinks he knows better than the independent inquiry.” An inquiry, led by planning expert, Mr Wadrup, concluded, “The scheme would not, to my mind, have any disproportionate adverse impacts.” However, Drakeford said that he believed the relief road would cause more damage to nature than could be outweighed by its benefits.

The decision was a huge win for environmentalists who congratulated the Welsh Government on the move.

Who has the last say on the relief road and why is it so controversial?

Whatever opinions on the controversial M4 relief road may be, this recent argument, ignited by the threat of the UK Government going ahead with the relief road’s plan, is more about devolution and who should have the right to decide on the plan’s future.

The Internal Market Bill, while being a complicated document, in simple terms gives the UK Government power over trade within the UK which was previously overseen by the EU. It also gives Westminster spending powers within devolved nations.

The bill, if passed into law, would give Westminster unilateral control over trade and so could override devolved decisions such as the Welsh Government’s decision to ban nine types of single use plastics, as well as decisions relating to food standards, in addition to decisions linked to spending powers given to Westminster, such as on the Welsh Government’s decision to cancel the M4 relief road.

When asked whether Westminster will overrule the Welsh Government’s decision on the relief road, the Conservative Welsh Secretary, Simon Hart, told the BBC:

“We never rule anything in or rule anything out”. He also said Westminster “probably could” go ahead with the plan, although “it would be complicated, it would be controversial and would require years probably of legal wrangling”.

The controversy comes down to the fact that areas such as building, planning, and transport are devolved, and the people of Wales have voted twice in favour of devolution. Overriding the decision on the M4 relief road can be seen as a matter of principle and question of democracy.

When the Internal Market Bill was first published Mark Drakeford called the bill an “enormous power grab.” Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, tweeted: “History may remember this as the day devolution died.”