Manchester enters tier three lockdown as talks break down

Negotiation between Manchester local government and Westminster over the amount of money contained in a relief package have broken down.

By Hallum Cowell | Deputy Editor

Manchester has been given a £22m COVID-19 relief fund as the city enters another lockdown as part of the UK Government’s new tiered lockdown system.

Manchester City Council had been in talks with the government over the relief fund, initially requesting £90m before lowering their demands to £65m. Manchester has been under local lockdown since July and was included in the national lockdown before that.

The £90m figure is the cost of providing those affected by the tier three lockdown in Manchester with 80% of their wages whilst businesses are forced to shut.

Despite the lack of agreement, the UK Government has said a sum of £60m for relief is still available for Manchester.

Matt Hancock, UK Health Secretary, confirmed that the offer “remains on the table” and indicated he would bypass Greater Manchester Mayor Mayor Andy Burnham and strike deals directly with broughs, adding that “our door is open to further discussions with local leaders in the coming days about business support”.

The nortern city is the first in England to be added to tier three since the scheme was launched, a decision which has angered the city’s local leaders who argue that the relief fund is not high enough. Andy Burnham said that a relief fund of £65m was the “bare minimum to prevent a winter of real hardship”.

Burnham described this deadline as a “late-night ultimatum briefed to the media” he added that; “I think it is fair to recognise that if you put a place under restrictions for as long as we’ve been under restrictions it grinds people down. It pushed businesses closer to the brink”.

He also added that he has “no regrets for taking a stand.” And that “this wasn’t a negotiation; this was basically bulldozed through”.

Tier three places additional restrictions on the region, creating a situation similar to the first national lockdown that began in March. Households will be unable to mix indoors or outdoors, the rule of six will apply in outdoor public spaces and there will be guidance against traveling in or out of the region although not an outright ban.

The ten Mancunian councillors, local MPs and Mayor Andy Burnham were in talks with the UK Government over the relief fund for 10 days before the Government decided to set the fund at £22m and begin the lockdown measures from October 23. A deadline was given on October 20 by the UK government that if a deal is not reached the Prime Minister would decide the next steps.

After talks between the two parties broke down a letter was sent from six Conservative MPs to Burnham which accused him of placing his “ego” above the welfare of the people of Greater Manchester.

Sean Fielding, Oldham Council leader, responded that “it wasn’t just Andy Burnham that rejected the offer of £60m, it was collectively the 10 council leaders and Andy Burnham”, adding that, “£60m was not enough, and it remains not enough”.

