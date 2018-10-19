Match preview: Cardiff vs Fulham

By Reece Chambers

Cardiff City head into Saturday’s tie versus Fulham with just two points in the Premier League so far this season.

The Bluebirds are one of three teams in the league who are yet to win this season – alongside Newcastle and Huddersfield – and anything but a win for Warnock’s side on Saturday would see them have their worst ever start to a season after nine games.

Warnock’s Cardiff host Fulham on Saturday, 3pm, at the Cardiff City Stadium in what promises to be an important game for both sides.

Whilst Cardiff have struggled for goals this season – scoring just four times in eight games – Fulham have the league’s worst defence with a total of 21 goals conceded from their opening eight fixtures, failing to keep a clean sheet in that time.

In that respect, this game promises to break a trend on one side or the other. Bluebirds fans will be hoping that the likes of Murphy, Reid and Zohore can spearhead the home side’s attack and provide a memorable opening win in the Premier League this season.

Current form

Based on current form, it goes without saying that Cardiff are a struggling side in the league this season. With just two points from their opening eight fixtures, they will be hoping to break a poor run of results this Saturday.

Having said that, last time out, the Bluebirds limited Spurs to a narrow 1-0 victory. Whilst no defeat should ever be celebrated, it should be appreciated that the Bluebirds performed far better than had been expected at Wembley.

Fulham, on the other hand, are yet to win since their impressive 4-2 victory against Burnley in late September. Since then, the Cottagers have conceded a concerning 14 goals in five matches.

Nevertheless, the Bluebirds will be wary of some high quality attacking players amongst Fulham’s ranks. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Jean Micheal Seri and Andre Schurrle have all been impressive for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side this year and you would expect to see them firing on all cylinders come Saturday.

Team news

Cardiff: Joe Ralls begins his three-match ban this weekend after being shown a red card against Spurs last time out. Danny Ward (knee) and Gary Madine (illness) will also be absent from Warnock’s matchday squad.

Fulham: Midfielder Tom Cairney (lack of match fitness) and Joe Bryan (hamstring) will both be absent for the visitors. However, Timonthy Fosu-Mensah could return after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Gair Rhydd’s prediction

In what promises to be an important game for both sides, we’re predicting a 2-2 draw. Fulham’s style of play dramatically contrasts Cardiff’s tactics which means there could be some hesitation from both managers early on.

Overall, though, current form and statistics suggest that there will be goals in this game.