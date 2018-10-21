Mice successfully bred from same sex parents

by Hannah Priest

In nature it is impossible for the reproduction of a mammal to occur without a sperm cell and an egg cell. Therefore, DNA in any offspring must originate from both a father and mother. Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have employed genetic engineering techniques such that this is no longer universally true; last week they reported the birth of healthy pups using the DNA of a same sex mouse couple.

The successful, but most importantly healthy, reproduction of same sex parents is revolutionary, as previously scientists were unable to produce offspring that survived without abnormalities or deficiencies. This is because natural reproduction necessitates that each parent’s genomes line up correctly, which occurs naturally with opposite sex parents. It is also referred to as genomic imprinting and is the most difficult process for researchers to overcome, mainly due to a lack of prior consensus on which genetic regions must be altered to produce healthy offspring with same sex cells. Genomic imprinting can have serious effects on the offspring’s genetics if lined up incorrectly, as certain regions of the genome can be activated and deactivated. This results in some aspects of the gene not being properly turned on and other parts being enhanced drastically.

Consequently, studies at the Chinese Academy of Sciences decided to attempt a different way to successfully join the two genomes together. They realised that minimising the chances of genetic malfunctions would involve starting with the least imprinted cells possible.

The researchers created a unique set of eggs and sperm, removing a variety of their genomes’ features to create a basic reproductive cell. This enabled the scientists to manipulate the newly edited cells by removing certain regions of the genome, to create an egg cell that operated more like a sperm. This allowed the researchers to insert the sperm-like egg cell into the other female parent’s egg cell.

Despite these unprecedented outcomes, successfully producing healthy offspring from same sex male parents is an ongoing challenge. Of the births sampled in the study, only 1% of the males’ pups survived and all were afflicted with serious defects and health complications. However, the researchers were proud to announce that 14% of the same sex offspring produced using two female egg cells have successfully grown up without health complications. Many of them also went on to reproduce their own offspring.