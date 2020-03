As of the 2nd March, alcohol prices in Wales have gone up by 50p per unit. Digital Editor Sophia Grace takes a look at how this may affect local communities in and around Wales.

Featuring interviews with Leo Holmes, President of the Cardiff University Labour Society, Joel Cater from the Cardiff University Conservative Society, the Mackintosh Pub and students!

Produced by Digital Editor Sophia Grace.

