Mixed netball tournament a great success

by George Willoughby

The Cardiff University Netball Club hosted a mixed tournament on November 3. We caught up with fundraising executives Georgia Summerill and Briallen Taylor who were able to give us some information on a fantastic event. Tournaments like this are a regular occurrence for the netball club, who successfully run annual events for great causes.

“The netball club holds a mixed tournament annually as an event to raise money for charity,” said the pair. “This year we thought about making it open for anyone to join to increase participation.”

The tournament was structured with 12 mixed teams consisting of seven to ten people per side. There were two pools of six, in which games lasted seven minutes with the winners and runners-up of the two pools playing each other in the semi-final and final.

Summerill and Taylor spoke about the importance of raising money and awareness for an important topic.

“We chose to represent ‘Meningitis Now’ as it so relevant to the student population. We want to raise as much awareness as possible to make sure students are getting the vaccine to prevent catching this deadly disease.”

“We also have a couple of members of the club who have been directly affected by meningitis whether it’s been a close family member or friend so it is close to our hearts.”

Combing sport with charity is something that Cardiff University Netball Club value highly. Plenty of money and awareness has been raised for several causes and more events are scheduled for the future.

“In January, we are holding a ball with the Cardiff University Rugby Club where the money from the tickets along with raffles will all go to charity.”

“We are also planning on holding another mixed netball tournament in the next term due to the successful response received after this one, as well as planning on holding a blood drive in the next term.”

The netball team is committed to supporting charitable causes and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed by other clubs at Cardiff University.

“We have had other university clubs contact us in relation to organising future similar events which would be great as we want to do as much as we can to contribute to charity.”