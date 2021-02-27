NASA: Asteroid will make ‘close approach’ in March

NASA has announced that a huge asteroid, approximately five times the size of the Shard, is due to fly past the Earth in March 2021

By Mia Becker-Hansen | Contributor

A huge asteroid, approximately five times the size of the Shard, has been dubbed ‘potentially hazardous’ by NASA. However, there is no need to fear as the space rock, officially named 231937 (2001 FO32), will still be 1.2 million miles from the Earth – Five times further away than the moon.

It has been labelled ‘potentially hazardous’ due to the possibility it might hit our planet at some point in the large-scale future of our Solar System.

At around 16:03 on the 21st of March, NASA predicts that the mile-wide by half a mile-long asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet yet. It should be possible to see the asteroid in the UK through an 8-inch or more aperture telescope, just after sunset looking above the southern horizon. This is the largest asteroid to ‘come close’ to the Earth this year.

Telescopes in New Mexico, part of the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) program, first detected this particular asteroid back in 2001 and have had it under observation ever since. From these observations its orbit can be calculated, including how close it will get to the Earth, and its speed, an astounding 77,000mph. SpaceReference.org wrote of the asteroid: ‘Based on its brightness and the way it reflects light, 2001 FO32 is probably between 0.767 to 1.714 kilometers in diameter, making it larger than ~97% of asteroids but small compared to large asteroids.’.

NASA is always tracking all ‘Near-Earth Asteroids’ (or ‘NEAs’) to determine whether the Earth comes into the path of any of their orbits. Any space rock that comes within 93 million miles (about three quarters of the distance to Mars) is counted as a Near-Earth Asteroid. Thankfully, no known asteroid poses a significant risk to the Earth for the next 100 years. The biggest threat currently known is that of asteroid (410777) 2009 FD, with only a 0.2% chance of hitting the Earth in the year 2185. Asteroids named ‘hazardous’ comes within 4.6 million miles of the Earth and are at least 500ft wide.

Space agencies around the globe are looking for solutions to deflect asteroids that might end up on a collision course with the Earth. This could be by using gravity to deflect the trajectory of an incoming asteroid, so as to change the direction of its course out of the Earth’s way. It has been proposed that flying spacecrafts could be used to ‘pull an asteroids’ trajectory to a safe distance.

