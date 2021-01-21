Neil Harris sacked as manager of Cardiff City

By Tom Walker | Head of Sport

Neil Harris and Assistant Manager David Livermore have been let go by Cardiff City.

In a club statement, owner Vincent Tan said: “Their efforts to propel us towards a fifth-place finish and Play-Off position last year are recognised and appreciated, although sadly we are in a result-orientated business and our on-field results of late and progress this season has been very poor.”

Cardiff had been tipped for a good campaign following the promise the team showed in the back end of last season.

However, the team’s performances have failed to meet those lofty aspirations despite some quality acquisitions over the summer.

A disappointing 1-0 loss to QPR at home last night proved to be the final straw in a run of results that have seen them winless in six.

Cardiff seemed to find a run of form at the beginning of December, beating Huddersfield, Watford and Stoke consecutively to make the playoff spots a realistic target after a poor start to the season. But a loss to Welsh rivals Swansea sparked the start of the dismal run that sees them sat 15th in the Championship, 13 points off the playoffs.

“We have had no choice but to relieve them of their duties in an effort to improve results and league position with a change of manager.” Tan continued, “I’d like to personally wish Neil and David the very best with their future undertakings and endeavours.”

Following the Bluebirds loss to QPR, Harris conceded the fact there was big pressure on his job.

“I’ve shown, in my managerial career, that if I’m given time then I can be successful,” said the 43-year-old. “In football, we are not given time and I understand that.”

“I’m being really honest with you, I feel that the pressure is on without a shadow of doubt, because of the expectation of the football club.”

Performances have not been pretty under Harris in the last few months, making his departure a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’. His team selection in particular has come under scrutiny by the Cardiff City faithful as results took Cardiff into the bottom half of the table.

Despite this, his achievements with the team last year should not be forgotten as the Bluebirds look to enter a new chapter in the club’s journey.

Whether a new manager can lead this undoubtably talented group of players into a position that more resembles their expectations will be interesting, but whoever it may be will have to hit the ground running to get them into those all-important playoff spots.