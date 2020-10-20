Neil McEvoy holds protest during Senedd debate

Senedd member Neil McEvoy staged a protest during a committee meeting on racism after four of his amendments were rejected.

By Hallum Cowell | Deputy Editor

The MS for South Wales Central Neil McEvoy held a protest during a Senedd debate on tackling racism and race inequality. The protest saw McEvoy place tape over this mouth upon which he had written “racism” and held a placard which read “gagged by a racist”.

The Senedd Member, formerly part of Plaid Cymru, submitted four amendments to the debate’s motion but had them all rejected by the presiding officer, Elin Jones.

McEvoy claims that his amendments were at “the very moment withdrawn by the presiding officer”. He also said that he was being denied his “democratic right” and that “as it stands now, a brown man with a voice and an opinion is not welcome by too many people in this building”.

Jones acknowledged the issue of amendments during the debate saying “As members know we are in extraordinary times of a hybrid Senedd [where MS contribute both online and in person], and I said on many occasions that I will proactively now be looking to select or not select amendments for the proper conduct of a hybrid Senedd.”

On McEvoy’s protest specifically Jones said it broke “I don’t know how many standing orders”, adding that McEvoy should “ungag” himself and put down his “prop”. Later adding that “I offered you Neil McEvoy the opportunity to speak if you were to ungag yourself and put down your offensive prop. You chose not to do that”.

However, after McEvoy made objections off microphone he was allowed to contribute.

Since leaving Plaid Cymru in 2019 the MS has been attempting to create a new political party called the Welsh National Party (Plaid Genedlaethol Cymru in Welsh). The name however has been in limbo as the Electoral Commission consider a complaint from Plaid Cymru (Welsh Party in English) that the names are too similar.

Follow @gairrhyddpol for all of the latest updates from the world of politics.