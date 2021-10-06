New Arena in the works for Cardiff Bay

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

Plans have been put in place for a new indoor arena to be built in Cardiff Bay.

Cardiff Council is expected to sign off on a deal with Robertson Construction and their consortium partners to approve the construction of the 15,000 seat arena, which would be situated near the Senedd and Millennium Centre facing Lloyd George Avenue.

The new arena is designed to be a middle ground between the 7000 capacity Motorpoint Arena and the 74,000 capacity Principality Stadium. It would give Cardiff the opportunity to host mid range events which would be too big for the Motorpoint to handle but not quite big enough to fill the Principality Stadium. The possible demolition of the Motorpoint Arena is another factor in the new build.

The venue reportedly will include tributes to the rich cultural heritage of Wales, including within the design itself, as well as art, music, and heritage displays.

While there have been some timetable adjustments due to the Covid-19 pandemic, consultations with local businesses and residents have gone forward. The £150 million project is set to be approved by the city cabinet on Thursday, paving a way for an eventual opening of the arena at the end of 2024.

The group executive property director at Robertson Construction, Nick Harris, said: “We welcome the report which confirms our status, alongside our partners, to deliver phase one of the Atlantic Wharf, Butetown Masterplan.

“This is a significant step towards delivering the aspirations of the Council to create a vibrant visitor destination within Cardiff Bay.

“We were greatly encouraged by the positive feedback received during our public consultations recently, and look forward to working together, with our partners and the Council, to prepare the full planning application which will be submitted in October.”

Backers of the project claim the arena will inject £100 million into the South Wales economy annually. Additionally, the arena is expected to create 2000 jobs during the construction phase and a further 1000 jobs upon opening.

Cardiff councillor Russell Goodway said: “Through the Atlantic Wharf masterplan, significant improvements will be made to the public realm and to transport links, and there is no doubt that the regeneration of this site will kick-start the next phase of regeneration in Cardiff Bay.”

“The city’s business community have backed the project for many years, particularly the hospitality sector.

“The new indoor arena will be a top tier UK visitor attraction and the financial benefits that it will bring to Butetown and the wider area will be significant.”

If the build is approved, construction is set to begin in April of 2022.

