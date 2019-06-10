New Horizons for Welsh artists

by Hallum Cowell

Twelve new acts were chosen to be part of this year’s Horizon project. Run by BBC Wales and the Arts Council of Wales, the project looks to promote Welsh music and give up and coming artists of many genres a platform to find success.

Among the acts chosen for the project were Hana2K, Rosehip Teahouse and Eve Goodman who sings in both Welsh and English. When asked about the role of Welsh language in her music she said “[The Welsh language is] part of our national identity and it’s great to see it thriving and alive”.

The announcement of which artists were chosen was made at Clwb Ifor Bach on Womanby Street. Cadi Lane was commissioned to create a mural for the event on the side of the club.

The other acts taking part in this year’s project include Codewalkers, Darren Eedens & the Slim Pickin’s, Endaf, Esther, Jack Perrett, Kidsmoke, Sera, Y Cledrau and Gwilym, featuring Cardiff University student Llew Glyn as one of its members.

Bethan Elfyn, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru presenter and project manager of Horizons said, “This list includes some immensely talented creatives, producing stunning music across a variety of genres… this is a golden age of Welsh music right now”.

The yearly event sees hundreds of industry experts decide which twelve acts will be chosen for the year-long project. When chosen, those artists will receive guidance and support in building their music career through a myriad of opportunities. These opportunities range from playing at festivals to recording sessions.

Huw Stephens, Radio 1 and Radio Cymru presenter, also commented on the event, saying: “Music fans around the world are not only listening to music coming from Wales, but people are actually seeking it out.”

Previous Welsh bands that have taken part in the project have gone on to have great success, such as Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard and Chroma, who won big at the Cardiff Music Awards earlier this year. You can find out more about Horizon and the acts chosen at www.bbc.co.uk/horizons.