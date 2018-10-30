New JOMEC building raises security protocol

By Steph Rowe

Cardiff University’s School of Journalism, Media and Culture has recently had ‘the largest campus upgrade of a generation’ with its £260m move to 2 Central Square. Despite its further distance from the main campus, the new location gives students access to more advanced educational facilities and better links within the journalism industry.

Being in the centre of Cardiff has perks, such as being next to the new BBC Cymru headquarters. However, there are also disadvantages, as it is placed right in the centre of busy public traffic with the train station on one side, and business buildings and shops on the other. In addition, the building opens at 8am and closes at 6pm, which is earlier than most other university buildings.

Because JOMEC students will be spending a lot of time in the school’s new lecture rooms, recording studios and library, it is important to be aware of the building’s safety precautions. The new building implements extensive safety measures, with card scanners at every door and elevator. At the start of the year, all journalism students had to have their cards verified to use the security card pads that are littered around the building. Therefore, this makes it difficult for non-JOMEC students to get anywhere further than the lobby of the building. Although the security measures make it difficult for intruders to enter and steal or damage university property, they also make the library exclusive to journalism students with swipe access.