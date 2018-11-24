New kilogram announced in Paris

By Danny Brown

On the 16th of November 2018, the definition of the kilogram changed. This has had more impact on the universe around us than most might realize. The kilogram isn’t the only base unit that will change; the unit of temperature (the kelvin), the unit for the amount of a substance (the mole), and the unit for electric current (the ampere) will also change. These four SI units (International System of Units) are the last of the 7 to be defined by physical objects. Since the 16th of November, all the SI units will be based on fundamental constants of nature.

The kilogram has been defined by the cylinder of pure platinum, also known as Le Grand K, locked inside an underground vault in Paris. This cylinder mass has been the official one kilogram since 1889. However, scientists from around the globe have recently compared their national standard kilogram masses, which were originally as near to exact replicas as they could be, and found that the weights of these masses were diverging from Le Grand K.

The idea behind the SI units was to standardise the basic units of trade and scientific measurements. In 1875, The Treaty of the Meter was signed in the Palace of Versailles by 17 nations. The treaty set the international standard for the metre and the kilogram. The metre was defined as the distance between two scratches on a hollowed platinum-iridium bar. And the kilogram was defined as previously mentioned. Copies of the official meter and kilogram were sent to various countries so that they wouldn’t have to make the trip to France every time they wanted a precise measurement.

At the time, the scientists behind the treaty knew that these physical definitions wouldn’t be good enough. The objects could be damaged, or worse, destroyed. They envisioned the possibility that all units of which we measure and define the world around us would be set by arbitrary universal constants.

In order for the kilogram to have a definition accessible to everyone everywhere, Planck’s constant, h, will be given a definitive value. h has been estimated since Max Planck came up with it to connect the wavelength of light to the energy of individual photons. There has never been an exact value for h, as there has always been a significant amount of uncertainty surrounding it. By giving Planck’s constant an exact value, the kilogram mass in Paris is no longer exactly a kilogram, it’s still more or less a kilogram, but it now has a level of uncertainty.

Fixing Planck’s constant has been the endeavour for scientists around the word for the past few years. By using different methods, comparing results and combining their findings, Planck’s constant was found to many decimal places. The exact value of Planck’s constant was voted on in Paris to forever be 6.62607015×10-34 JS-1.

Additionally, the definition of the mole is directly related to Planck’s constant. As a result, the definition of the mole has also been changed. The mole is defined as the amount of substance that contains the same number of atoms as there are in 12 grams of carbon-12, also known as Avogadro’s constant. So, when fixing Planck’s Constant, Avogadro’s constant is now set at exactly 6.0221076mol-1.

Similarly, the definition of the ampere will no longer be dependant on the kilogram, instead it will be based on the newly defined value for charge on an electron. And the kelvin will be based on the newly fixed value of the Boltzmann constant, which relates the average kinetic energy of a gas to its temperature.

Although these changes may seem dramatic, it’s extremely unlikely that they will affect your day to day life, or anyone’s for that matter. Scales and thermometers are all going to work the same way, everything will still run as it has. Which is exactly the point. Nothing was supposed to change or be shaken up, these definitions were put in place so that all the fundamental units will stay reliable and consistent forever.