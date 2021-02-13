New research says Tyrannosaurs were “born ready to hunt”

Recently uncovered embryonic remains found in Canada’s Alberta province have shed light on the early stages of Tyrannosaurs.

By Mia Becker-Hansen | Contributor

Tyrannosaurs, also known as ‘Tyrannosauroideas’ were the terrifying group of dinosaurs that were the apex predators in Asia and North America during the Cretaceous Period, the last of the dinosaur periods, 146 to 66 million years ago. They were a superfamily of theropod dinosaurs, characterised by their carnivorous diet, hollow bones, and three-toed limbs. The most famous species of which being the notorious Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Recently uncovered embryonic remains found in Canada’s Alberta province have shed light to palaeontologists on the early stages of this ferocious family. Producing 3D scans of the found fragments reveal that the babies were born huge, fully toothed and clawed, ‘born ready’ to kill.

The 75-million-year-old remains consist of a 3cm-long jawbone that may have belonged to a species called Daspletosaurus, and a claw that is believed to have come from an Albertosaurus. Both species were slightly smaller cousins of the Tyrannosaurus-Rex, which could grow up to 12 meters long and weighed around seven tonnes.

The findings indicated that these are the largest dinosaur babies found, being around the size of a small dog when hatched. The enormous egg exceeding the 43cm length of the currently known largest length of dinosaur egg. Previously, tyrannosaur egg remains have never been found, existing discovered fossils only being of adult or older juvenile tyrannosaurs.

University of Edinburgh’s School of GeoSciences palaeontologist Greg Funston, who led the study, said the scientists were amazed at the similarity of the embryonic bones to that of the adult and older juvenile tyrannosaurs from immediate birth. He said, “We now know that they would have been the largest hatchlings to ever emerge from eggs and they would have looked remarkably like their parents.”.

The jaws even show already functional teeth, possessing distinctive tyrannosaur traits including a deep grove inside (known as the Mackelian groove) as well as a prominent chin. Funston added saying the babies would have been “born ready to hunt, already possessing some of the key adaptations that gave tyrannosaurs their powerful bites. So, it’s likely that they were capable of hunting fairly quickly after birth”. However more fossils are needed for it to be known how fast after birth this was.

This discovery could aid efforts to recognise these eggs in the future in order to gain greater insight into the nesting habits and very early life of tyrannosaurs, as despite this family being one of the most researched, so little is known about the earliest stages of tyrannosaurid development.

