New Rules announced for the end of the Welsh Fire-breaker 

By Dominic Williams | News Editor

As the two-week fire-breaker approaches its deadline, the Welsh government have announced the new rules for the 9th November.

First Minister Mark Drakeford made the announcement on Monday, November 2.

In this press conference, the First Minister announced people will be able to form household bubbles again and meet in pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants once the fire breaker ends. These rules are running for two weeks, with a review being made to see if further changes are needed.

These new rules will come into force on Monday, November 9 and there will be no travel restrictions within Wales for residents. Furthermore, two households will be able to join together to form a bubble.

Only people in these extended households can meet inside their homes. There will be new arrangements to meet indoors in other settings, such as pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants. Further discussions are set to take place on Monday on how these will work, when the fire-breaker ends.

Furthermore, people should avoid non-essential travel and work from home where possible. Places of worship can resume services and council services will resume. In relation to organised activity, up to 15 people can take part in an indoor activity, and up to 30 in outdoor activity, providing all social distancing, hand hygiene, and other Covid safety measured are followed.

Drakeford has urged the public to follow the rules in order to keep our families safe. ‘’Government rules and regulations are here to help. But the real strength we have is in the choices we make and actions we take together.’’

One of the most common misconceptions about this virus is that we catch it from people we don’t know. But we are more likely to catch it from – and pass it on to – the people we are in closest contact with every day.’’