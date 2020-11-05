New study into AI detecting Alzheimer’s before Doctors

New study suggests that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) systems may be able to detect Alzheimer’s disease earlier than doctors.

By Umaima Arif | Contributor

A new research study, published in The Lancet EClinicalMedicine Journal, suggests that recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) systems may be able to detect the onset of Alzheimer’s disease earlier than doctors.

Alzheimer’s is an irreversible neurodegenerative disorder that forms abnormal deposits of proteins in the brain, leading to the gradual death of several neurons. This eventually results in the presentation of several symptoms generally including but not limited to: the progressive loss of memory, difficulty in speech, impaired reason or judgement, and issues with spatial awareness.

The AI system was developed by Pfizer, an IBM Research and pharmaceutical giant. It utilizes natural language processing to study excerpts of speech collected from the Cookie theft cognitive test. This is a common exam used for diagnosing cognitive illnesses including dementia and is now being used to predict whether healthy people may be presenting the possibility of early cognitive decline. The exam entails asking the participants what they see in a dated line drawing of two children stealing cookies behind their mother’s back.

Because characteristic symptoms of Alzheimers are often barely detectable in early stages and can become rapidly severe after the first onset of symptoms, the AI model analyzes signature signs of cognitive decline in comprehension and speech, often by noting subtle changes in language, grammar, and sentence structure.

The samples used to inform research for this AI model originated from The Framingham Heart Study, a US-based research project ongoing since 1948 that includes 5,000 people along with their families. The long time span and nature of the study enabled the current AI system to analyze the sample excerpts collected while individuals were still cognitively healthy. This also enabled each prediction to be checked for accuracy as they could check which individuals then went on to develop the condition.

According to Ajay Royyuru, the Vice President of Healthcare Research at IBM, the key finding of the study is that the AI model could predict which individuals would present Alzheimer’s disease with 70% accuracy at about “seven years in advance” of the actual clinical diagnosis. This seven year gain could be revolutionary for clinical practice.

Fiona Carragher, Director of Research at the UK Alzheimer’s Society, highlights the significance of obtaining an early diagnosis for dementia and considers the research promising, stating that Alzheimer’s disease may even cause physiological and psychological changes in the brain up to fifteen years before the symptoms present, and that tackling this would ensure that patients with it are not delayed the proper “treatment, support and guidance” they need to adapt to life with the disease.

The extra seven years of treatment offered by this new technique would allow patients to receive preventative medications that could try and stop or delay the development of the condition. This could change the experience of Alzheimer’s everywhere and shows again how technology is transforming clinical practice day by day.

