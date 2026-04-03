Jessica Hyland Reviews Bridgerton

Dearest Gentle Reader,

A new social season has graced our screens, and with that, this author has much to discuss.

One thing I can say for certain is that I am not pleased with the month-long pause we were forced to endure in the midst of the season.

Sure, you may accuse me of being greedy for gossip, but importantly, it ruins momentum.

Members of The Ton cannot simply be expected to recall some of the intricacies which shape a season and compound to a more profound appreciation.

Despite this mistake, this social season reminds us why we indulge in the scandals and triumphs of Mayfair; it is a revival of magic, friendship, and scintillating symphonies.

This time, the subplots added to the main plotlines, inducing enjoyment rather than boredom.

Lady Danbury and your humble Queen’s struggle for balance in freedom and friendship was thoughtfully crafted and resolved heartwarmingly, seamlessly paving the way for Mrs Mondrich’s rise to a powerful lady-in-waiting.

Her family always had the potential to cement their significance amongst the key players in high society; they were just never thoughtfully weaved into the intricate universe, leaving us, The Ton, to afford them little consideration.

It is an utter delight to see that this season has brought them a change.

Ultimately, what I suspect had the biggest impact on the improvement of this social season compared to last was the return of the family-esque spark.

To me at least, it felt as though the Bridgertons were back as a force, not merely ornamental figures.

Yes, some may deem it simply preposterous that key members of the family who have already had their time to shine on the marriage mart were either completely absent or only made a fleeting appearance, but to me, this did not affect the family dynamic one bit (I say this as a Kanthony enthusiast).

There was just enough of a return of familiar faces, without taking away from the building that must be done to establish The Ton’s investment with the new iteration of the family.

We must not forget that families are fluid.

Members grow up, have different interests, and fly the nest.

I know that The Ton may not always be open to change, but there are times when we must embrace it.

This author also believes that the focus on female friendships played a part in the brightness of the season.

Whether it was Sophie and Posy, Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton, or even Cressida and Eloise’s mutual understanding of each other, these ladies brought us all warmth and delight.

But of course, not all was sunshine and rainbows, as we witnessed the tragic passing of Lord Kilmartin.

As someone who has experienced a close loss, I appreciated Francesca’s depiction of grief and the focus on its subsequent ripples.

Hannah Dodd’s portrayal was truly remarkable, culminating in her heartbreaking breakdown in the drawing room alongside her mother.

And how ever could this author overlook the talk of The Ton: recently betrothed Benedict and Sophie Bridgerton.

Whilst some narratives were repetitive (what would Bridgerton be without a reformed rake), others were refreshing.

I enjoyed the exploration of class division and that it was not just a glimpse, but a defining thread of the narrative, inside and outside of the couple’s world.

The addition of Hazel, Alfie, Irma, and an increase in Footman John’s screen time added immense joy to the season and augmented The Ton’s emotional connection to Sophie’s narrative.

The opening sequence made it clear that a fresh dimension of the Bridgerton world was to unfold before us, and I appreciated that this was supplemented by sprinkles of symbolism throughout (the upstairs-downstairs nature of some of Sophie and Benedict’s trysts).

The world spun around them this season, from the many endearing moments of relationship-shaping to their charismatic monologues (I have been patiently waiting for another strong confession of love).

We must all rejoice in their breaking free from deep societal norms and the confines of forbidden love.

Social season four, you are a diamond of the first water.

Yours truly,

JH