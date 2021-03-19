Nick Ramsay withdraws from Monmouth selection

Nick Ramsay has withdrawn from the Monmouth selection, ahead of the May 6 election, following a string of controversies.

Nick Ramsay, Conservative MS for Monmouth since 2007, will not be standing for the Welsh constituency in the upcoming Senedd elections. Ramsay withdrew from the selection saying that “it was best for everyone” that he withdrew.

The Monmouth MS has been the centre of a number of controversies in recent months which have damaged his standing with voters.

The Monmouth Conservative Association (MCA) called for Ramsay to be deselected late in 2020. The MS took the MCA to court in November to stop the attempt, accusing party members of a “witch hunt”.

However, he withdrew the case late in the process and was ordered to pay £25,000 to the MCA in legal fees. After rejecting this order, he faced a contempt of court hearing.

This was not the first time Ramsay had launched legal action against the Welsh Conservative, following an arrest on New Year’s Day 2020 the MS was suspended from the party. After being released without any charges levelled against him he remained suspended from the party, which he argued went against the party’s constitution. At the time he said he never disputed the original suspension “but my problem was beyond that, once there were… no charges and no action, the suspension wasn’t dropped.”

This court case was also dropped early after the suspension was lifted.

Ramsay was also one of the MS named by the Welsh Parliament inquiry into the drinking of alcohol on Senedd premises during the Welsh alcohol ban early this year. This scandal led to the resignation of former Welsh Conservative leader Paul Davies and Ramsay resigning from the front bench.

Following Ramsay’s deselection, as per party rules, he was allowed to be one of the three candidates to stand again for the MS position in Monmouth however, he has now of course pulled out of the race. Peter Fox, leader of Monmouth council, will now replace Ramsay as the Welsh Conservative MS for Monmouth.

The chairman of the MCA, Nick Hackett-pain, said that Fox “has been an outstanding leader of Monmouthshire County Council for many years and he will make a very fine member of the Senedd”

Peter Fox will run against Labour’s Catrin Maby, Liberal Democrats’ Jo Watkins and Plaid Cymru’s Hugh Kocan in the May 6 Welsh election.

