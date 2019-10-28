Nobel Prize winner welcomed back to Cardiff University

Cardiff University welcomed Kip Thorne to give a talk on his history with black holes and gravitational waves on Friday October 18.

By Danny Brown

Kip Thorne jointly won the Nobel Prize for physics in 2017 with Barry Barish and Reiner Weiss for their work in the discovery of gravitational waves. Thorne also developed the concept for the Christopher Nolan film Interstellar.

The talk titled “Kip Thorne: My Romance with the Warped Side of the Universe”, was introduced by Cardiff University professor Bernard Schutz, who won the Eddington Medal last year. Schutz was one of Thorne’s doctoral students and has gone on to research gravitational waves and Big Data.

Thorne opened the talk by addressing the Nobel Prize and saying that he “wasn’t surprised” that he was being awarded the Nobel Prize alongside Rainer Weiss and Barry Barish, but he was “very disappointed.” He was disappointed because “the prize should have gone to the entire team including, as major contributors, the people here at Cardiff. This could not have happened successfully without the combined effort of a very large number of people.”

He continued by briefly recounting the story of his introduction to the “warped side of the universe”, which included black holes, worm holes, gravitational waves, the big bang and time travel. All of which were completely speculative and almost purely theoretical, calculated using Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity.

What followed were brilliantly presented and described, but still rather hand-wavey, explanations of each of these complex objects and phenomena, which was greatly appreciated from everyone attending. Which, for note, included people from all age ranges and educational backgrounds; there were teachers and students from local primary and secondary schools, university students and academics, and other members of the public.

When on the subject of black holes, Thorne had incredibly helpful animations a computer generated films to aid in his description. He also told his story of the development of Interstellar and how he was able to feed black hole equations to the Academy Award winning computer simulation company, Double Negative, based in London, and was able to have them visualised in an incredible fashion.

Kip Thorne has retired from the world of research and has taken up a career in writing and collaborations between science and art, and I can easily recommend going to a future talk that he gives. He has an amazing talent for teaching and explaining the seemingly unexplainable to a huge variety of audiences without skimping on the details.