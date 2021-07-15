Novak Djokovic beats Berrettini to win 6th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic, the current world Number-1, won his 6th Wimbledon title after he beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

By Anurag Hegde | Head of Sport

After going down in the first set at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic returned strong and beat the Italian by winning the next three sets consecutively. The final score at read 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 as the 34-year-old defeated his opponent in just under three and a half hours.

Djokovic’s win means that he is now tied with both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most career Grand Slam titles at 20 apiece. The Serb now also stands a great chance to become the first ever player since Australian legend Rod Laver to complete a Calendar-Year Grand Slam by winning the upcoming US Open. Earlier in the year, Djokovic won both the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Often regarded as one of the most if not the most ‘complete’ and ‘balanced’ player of all time, Djokovic’s win at Wimbledon proved that he was befitting of these titles. This could also be seen through the fact that in the final that lasted 3 hours and 23 minutes, the Serb had only 21 unforced errors when compared to his opponent’s 47.

The World Number-1 also enjoyed a greater break-point conversion percentage at 36% (5/14) to Berrettini’s 29% (2/7), and this eventually proved to be the all-important difference between the two.

Berrettini enjoyed a successful run leading up to his maiden Wimbledon Final. However, Djokovic’s experience, endurance and counter-attacking play quashed the Italian’s dreams of winning the title this time around. The 25-year-old, however, was grateful at having been part of the prestigious event.

When asked about his feelings on the result, Berrettini said:

“Well, unbelievable feelings, really. Too many to handle, for sure Novak played better than me ’cause he is a great champion. Well done Novak, he’s right in the history of the sport, he deserves all the credits. I’m really happy for my final, hopefully it’s not gonna be my last here, generally in Grand Slam,” “Such an honor to be here, unbelievable feeling. And two weeks, also before Queen’s, couldn’t have asked for more but maybe a little bit more,”

After his magnificent feat at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic revealed that his rivals Federer and Nadal pushed him to perform at his best, highlighting that:

“I have mentioned this many times before. I have to pay great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport and they are the two most important players I ever faced in my career. They are the reason I am where I am today. They have helped me realise what I needed to do to get stronger mentally, physically, tactically,”

When asked about achieving the Calendar Grand Slam, the Serbian mentioned that he could ‘envision’ himself achieving the feat:

“I could definitely envision that happening. I am hoping. I am definitely going to give it a shot, I am in great form, obviously playing well. Playing my best tennis at Grand Slams is the highest priority I have at this stage of my career. So, let’s keep it going.”

