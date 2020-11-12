Novel patch developed for treating heart attacks

A study conducted by researchers on animal models outline findings of a novel cardiac patch with minute engineered blood vessels for treating heart attacks

By Alex Brown | Contributor

In July 2020, the British Heart Foundation reported that on average, one person is admitted to hospital every 5 minutes due to a heart attack; more than 200,000 hospital admissions in a year. During a heart attack, which is also known as a myocardial infarction, the blocked artery and subsequent oxygen deprivation result in colossal cardiac cell death, blood vessel impairment and inflammation. ACS Biomaterial Science & Engineering have reported in a study of the development of a cardiac patch with minute engineered blood vessels that improved recovery from a heart attack in rats and pigs.

To effectively treat a heart attack, lost heart muscle tissue must be regenerated and new blood vessels formed to restore oxygen and nutrients to the cell. Previous attempts at developing patches have all been futile, because all results have either been too cumbersome to manufacture or do not manage to restore cardiac muscle and blood supply in the damaged heart tissue.

Previously, Ke Cheng and colleagues tested an easy-to-make cardiac cell patch on rats. The patch contained engineered micro-vessels in a fibrin gel spiked with cardiac stromal cells. When implanted into rats that had experienced a heart attack, the cells in the patch secreted growth factors that caused cardiac muscle and blood cell regrowth. After the positive results from this experiment, the researchers wanted to further test the patch on rats, but also expand into experimenting on pigs, as they have a far more similar cardiovascular system to humans than rodents do.

Again, the researchers implanted patches into rats after a heart attack. After 4 weeks, rats that had received the novel patch had less scar tissue, increased cardiac muscle, and improved cardiac pump function compared to control rats who didn’t receive the patch. Similar effects were also observed in pigs. The novel patch caused an increased recruitment of the pigs’ progenitor cells to the site of injury and enhanced growth of new blood vessels, as well as decreased cardiac cell death and suppression of inflammation.

Previous studies have used blood vessels forming cells or natural blood vessels to vascularise cardiac patches. This study is the first to demonstrate success in pre-vascularised cardiac stromal cell patches using micro engineered synthetic blood vessels for treating heart attack damage in large animal models.

However, the researchers also highlight that while this research is progressive and exciting, further studies are required to evaluate the mechanism, safety, and efficacy of repair before the technology can be trialed on humans.