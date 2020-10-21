Novel treatment that could improve bone infection outcomes

Scientists at Kanazawa University have outlined their methodology for a novel treatment using stem cells laden with an antibiotic to treat bone infections.

By Mili Jayadeep | Science Editor

Patients with fractures may require an implant to improve stability and to promote the healing process. However, implants can result in bone infections. This is known as osteomyelitis and in this context, it refers to a development following implantation. If the infection worsens, it could ultimately lead to failure of the implant. The patient may then require an implant replacement and if left untreated, it can lead to chronic infection. This outcome is very challenging as once the bacteria spreads to the body, it can become fatal to the patient.

Staphylococcus Aureus (S. Aureus) is a known bacterium responsible for the majority of bone infections caused by implants. Often, antibiotic treatment may be required for prolonged periods, increasing the potential for bacteria developing antibiotic resistance. Although there is a widespread search in the scientific community for new antibiotics, a new approach altogether may be required.

In a recent study, Kanazawa University researchers have found a combined treatment that includes antibiotics and stem cells that could improve the outcomes for patients with osteomyelitis. The antibiotic’s effect on a stem cell type known as mesenchymal stem cells was investigated. The results of the study are outlined as a scientific report in the journal, Nature.

Mesenchymal stem cells are found in bone marrow and adipose tissue i.e fat cells. These cells were found to have antimicrobial potential. This means that harnessing its properties can help fight bone infections that can develop following implantation. The co-author of the study, Tamon Kabata says:

“Adipose-derived stem cells, or ADSCs, have the distinct advantage of being abundant in subcutaneous adipose tissues and can thus be easily harvested…The goal of our study was to investigate the therapeutic effects of ADSCs in combination with the antibiotic ciprofloxacin in an animal model of implant-related bone infection.”

The scientists initially studied the effect of the antibiotic, ciprofloxacin, on ADSCs and found their method to be successful with no adverse consequences on the structural properties or the functional abilities of the stem cells. Following this, they studied antimicrobial properties of the antibiotic-laden ADSCs in vitro, i.e in a test tube. The antimicrobial activity of these stem cells were proven effective against S. aureus.

To propagate their findings, the researchers trialled this approach using rats as their animal model. Rats are used in a major number of scientific experiments owing to their resemblance to humans in genetic, biological and behavioural features. The experiment involved introducing implants laden with S. aureus bacterium. As expected, the rats developed infections seven days post-surgery. The rats were divided into four groups to test their approach as follows; One group received ADSCs treated with ciprofloxacin, another with ADSCs only, the third group with ciprofloxacin alone and the last group received no treatment. Out of these groups, the findings demonstrated that the group receiving ciprofloxacin-laden ADSCs showed the most effective post-treatment outcome.

The researchers used micro-CT, a 3D imaging technique, to observe the effect on the bones of these rats. The treatment group receiving ADSCs loaded with ciprofloxacin showed reduced bone degradation that is otherwise associated with an escalating bone infection. This suggested improved bone health and greater stability of the implant. Kabata describes:

“These are striking results that show how ADSCs can efficiently be loaded with antibiotics to exert a strong antimicrobial effect. Our findings suggest a potential novel therapy for implant-associated osteomyelitis, for which conventional treatment with only antibiotics is usually insufficient,”

As with all scientific research, further study is required to confirm the effectiveness of this particular approach. Despite this, scientists are optimistic for the future treatment of bone infections as this method has the potential to improve osteomyelitis outcomes for patients who have poor prognosis with conventional treatment using antibiotics alone.