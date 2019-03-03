‘Operation Sceptre’ proving successful in stopping knife crimes in Cardiff

By Indigo Jones

Cardiff and the surrounding areas has recently become subject to an increase of knife or knife related crimes. According to the South Wales police: “More than 100 arrests have been made by [the] team set up to tackle knife crime in Cardiff”.

This rise in knife crimes last year saw the start of ‘Operation Sceptre’, an initiative which began in the Summer of 2018 in order to cut down knife crimes in Cardiff and was initially led by the Metropolitan Police.

According to South Wales police, in the last six months they have: “arrested 101 people, taken 46 weapons off the street and seized nearly £90k worth of drugs and cash”.

Detective Sergeant Dan Sweeney, who leads the team, stated: “We are mainly a proactive team in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles, enabling us to react and respond to intelligence and incidents.

“However, we can revert to high visibility and uniformed patrols at short notice if and when required.”

Recently, a man was arrested on the scene at St Mary Street, on the 8th of February, for possession of a weapon. He has since been charged with possession of a knife blade of sharp pointed article in a public place.

Just over a week later on the 22nd of February, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, for stabbing a man in Cardiff city centre in the early hours of the morning.

The Detective Sergeant continued by stating: “Our aims are to pursue those carrying, and using knives in a public place, and to pro-actively patrol areas where there are community concerns.”

Most of the knives that are seized by the team during these weapon sweeps are found in the woods, parks or bushes where criminals tend to hide their knives.

The team includes detectives, a dog handler and road policing officers, yet according to Detective Sergeant Dan Sweeney, they still rely on the work of: “the Neighbourhood Policing teams, response officers, and detectives, who all are contributing to the fight against knife crime and helping to keep Cardiff safe”.

As a team they have successfully attended 150 incidents and conducted around 350 stop searches.

