Organisation at university is key for academic success. Universities are basically just around the corner from starting for the new academic term. With coronavirus impacting a large fraction of the previous term, it may be a bit more nerve-wracking to start the new year without the clear sense of direction.

Cardiff University has already sent out emails and posted on socials that academic teaching will be a blend of online and strict on campus teaching. For a fresher without the feeling of ‘Fresher’s Week’ and ‘Freshers Fayre’, and A Level exams not being sat, year abroad and placements being cancelled, and Gap Years being cut short, and returning students knowing that normality will not be reached for some time, organisation may slip a little.

I have compiled a list of tips, coming from a student that had to learn all of these tips, and is still learning.

Look over the module list and go over recommended reading.

No matter what subject, there will be books that are required for you to read. Before you start university, take some time to start looking over recommended materials. As a Literature student, I will ALWAYS have material to look over. But make sure to start reading the books that are in the earlier weeks of study, otherwise you’ll have to rush reading, and it may impact your understanding. This particular organisation at university is vital to ensure you are ahead of the game early.

Use your timetable efficiently.

If you want to work part-time whilst studying, join a sports society or just make time to relax with friends, you need to prioritise days. If there’s one day full to bursting with university commitments, then rule that day out for extra curricular. We need time to de-stress and not worry about other things clogging up time. Organising time makes it easier to plan ahead and do all the things you are dying to do.

Buy lots and lots of stationary.

Even the unnecessary ‘to do list’ books that you may see in various stationary shops like Typo, Paperchase, Tiger, or a 20 pack of pens, you never know when you may need them. Instead of wasting time having to buy more folders, get them all in one go. Whatever you don’t use, you can always re-sell it in the future.

Ask for help.

If you are genuinely struggling, ask any members of your family, friends in the same boat or even course mates. We always learn best through other people, so if you see someone achieving top grades and you want to as well, ask yourself what did they have to do to achieve it?

Implement a ‘routine’ to ensure enough sleep is attained, down time etc.

Trying to cram a lot in one day is very stressful and can even make you less productive. To have a really organised life, you need to weigh up your time effectively. For example, 3 hours of work can equate for at least 3 hours of relaxation, exercise etc as long as you balance it right.