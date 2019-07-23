Peaty first man to go sub 57 in 100m Breaststroke

by Luke Wakeling

Adam Peaty broke his own world record to be the first man to swim 100m breaststroke in under 57 seconds. The British swimmer won his semi-final of the World Championships in South Korea with a time of 56.88 seconds – he then went on to win the final in 57.14 seconds, only the fourth best time ever.

The distance between Peaty and the rest of the field is astonishing. Unbeaten in 5 years, he holds the 15 best ever times for 100m breaststroke – no one else has gone sub 58 seconds, yet alone 57.

Fellow Briton James Wilby, who claimed his first world medal winning silver with a time of 58.46 seconds, was still 1.32 seconds behind Peaty.

The gold medallist was disappointed he didn’t break his world record again in the final but was still “over the moon” with his performance.

“The most important lesson is I’m still learning… I’m always learning, always trying to improve and that’s the most important thing we can have going into the Olympics next year”.

Peaty had won everything after becoming Olympic champion in 2016. He was also World, Commonwealth and European champion, breaking the world record three times along the way.

His dip in form after the 2016 Olympics can therefore be understood, and the swimmer has revealed that he practises ‘active meditation’ to help his mental health. Another way of staying motivated was ‘project 56’, a goal to break the 57 second barrier in the 100m breaststroke, which he has now achieved.

The 24-year-old is seemingly unstoppable; his separation from the rest of the crowd parallels Usain Bolt’s dominance of sprinting. A new 100m legend is emerging. One can only imagine what his next goal will be.

