“Phantom” fossil is missing link between dinosaurs and birds

by Milo Moran



It might not be as famous as the Tyrannosaurus Rex

or Triceratops, but the Archaeopteryx is an incredibly important dinosaur; the

missing link which proves that birds evolved from dinosaurs.

About the size of a raven, the Archaeopteryx flew from tree to tree in short

hops. It likely had black feathers for camouflage as it hunted at night.

When the Archaeopteryx was identified in the 1860s, it was instantly leapt on

as evidence for Darwin’s theory of evolution; having wings and feathers like a

bird, but teeth rather than a beak like most modern birds.

Scientists in Slovakia have been analysing a new fossil, which may provide

further proof of this link. The fossil was discovered in the 1990s in Germany, but entered the hands of a

private collector which meant no scientists could examine it. Because of this

it was nicknamed “the phantom”. However in 2009 it was bought by the

paleontologist Raimund Albersdörfer, and has now been obtained by the Bavarian

State Collection of Paleontology and Geology in Munich.

The “phantom” fossil is groundbreaking. It has been squashed and

encased in rock, and it only consists of the skull, shoulders, and left wing,

but nevertheless it provides new insights into the evolution of birds. X-rays

allow the scientists to examine it in detail: “We can see every preserved

bone,” said lead scientist Martin Kundrát. “Not only that, we can see

these bones from inside.” The bones of the new Archaeopteryx fossil are

hollow. This is a trait modern birds have, to make them lighter, but previous

Archaeopteryx fossils have not shown this trait, and neither did most

dinosaurs.

For years, the Archaeopteryx was thought to be the definitive link between

dinosaurs and birds, until a 2011 study compared it to fossils of other

dino-birds from China. This study concluded that the Archaeopteryx was a dinosaur,

not a bird.

However, the hollow bones of the “phantom” fossil show that the Archaeopteryx

may in fact be the missing link. Kundrát’s team have determined the fossil to

be a new species of dinosaur: Archaeopteryx albersdoerferi.

Discoveries like this allow us to build more accurate family trees, showing us

how different species evolved into the creatures that live today. This can

teach us more about the environment we live in, but there is still a lot to

learn, as the fossil record is often thin on the ground.