Political response to the national Welsh lockdown

As Wales enters its second national lockdown the political response has been varied, but what does the Cardiff University political societies have to say?

By Hallum Cowell | Deputy Editor

From Friday October 23 to Monday November 9 Wales will enter its second national lockdown since COVID-19 spread to the UK in February 2020. The lockdown will see similar restrictions in Wales to the first. There has been a strong political response from across the spectrum to this announcement with some in support and others against the decision. Gair Rhydd reached out to the four political party student groups for their thoughts on the announcement.

Cardiff Student Labour Society

Joe Shaw from Cardiff Labour Student said; “We at CLS completely support the ‘fire-breaker’ lockdown. We absolutely understand that these types of lockdowns are not ideal especially for young people, but it seems to be the necessary step in bringing down the R rate across Wales.

“With cases of infection growing in all parts of the country and now evidence that cases are continuing to rise in older age groups (according to data from Technical Advisory Cell), it is brilliant that the Welsh Government has followed scientific advice and called for a “fire break” lockdown.

“This intervention will be crucial in, saving the lives of the vulnerable and protecting our NHS and staff in the process! We think the rest of the UK should follow suit and that those in Westminster should listen to SAGE and it’s scientific advisors and put in place a circuit breaker lockdown in England, to bring down the infection rate and save lives. During this lockdown the Welsh Labour Government has put in place financial assistance to support: workers, businesses, freelancers, Universities and has also, extended the free school meal scheme to the Easter holidays.

Cardiff University Conservative Association

The Welsh Conservative party have been critical of the new lockdown measures, Paul Davies MS who is currently the leader of the opposition in Wales has said,

“Sadly, the First Minster has failed to get public support for this second Wales-wide lockdown, failing to be open and transparent about the evidence to justify this lockdown and what his actions will entail for the future.

“However, the main concern is that this national lockdown is not proportionate. The impact on businesses in areas such as Powys, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, who have the lowest rate of Covid-19 cases in Wales, will be severe at a time when they are desperately struggling to recover from the pandemic so far this year.

“The First Minister needs to urgently come to the Welsh Parliament and answer these questions, to face effective scrutiny by elected representatives and not run his government by media.”

Plaid Ifanc

Plaid Cymru released a statement on their website which read, “As the first party in Wales to advocate a fire break, Plaid Cymru said it remained steadfastly supportive of this proposal.”

Rhun ap Lorwerth, Plaid Cymru’s Shadow Minister for Health and Care added that, “because of the failure of policies by Welsh and UK Governments to date, to reach that point we need a fire break now to get the virus under control and to start afresh.

“The First Minister must urgently publish a detailed plan to address the inadequacies of the current response, including proposals such as those Plaid Cymru is proposing today”

Nel Richards, President of Cardiff University’s Plaid Cymru Society said, “We want to ensure that Wales is protected as much as possible. We are acting on impulse; thanks to devolution, Mark Drakeford has ensured that Wales and its NHS, is put first.”

Liberal Democrat Society

The Liberal Democrats have also been supportive of the new lockdown. Matthew Morgan, President of the Liberal Democrat Society at Cardiff University said, “We support the new lockdown. There is now plenty of evidence from around the world that acting swiftly and decisively is better than dithering.

“If this firebreak were not applied now than it is quite likely we would have to face a longer, more disruptive lockdown anyway.

“Kirsty Williams, the Welsh education minister and Liberal Democrat, was right to keep disruption to schools and universities to a minimum though, as the evidence given to the Welsh Government suggests transmission in primary schools and in-person education at universities is not a major contributor to the virus spreading.”

